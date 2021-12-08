This Xiaomi beast is the best you can buy for less than 300 euros

The Chinese smartphone is a high-end at a reduced price. At this price it has no rivals.

One of the best POCO releases this year may be yours at a discount. The LITTLE F3 5G is at your fingertips for only 276 euros thanks to one of the Christmas deals on AliExpress. The only thing you have to do to get the best price is to apply the coupon AECGS23 before finalizing the purchase.

This is not the only offer you can enjoy, the people of AliExpress want you to start 2022 well and have prepared discounts up to 70%. Also, thanks to AliExpress Plaza you will have fast and free shipping from Spain.

Buy one of the best in the mid-range

The Xiaomi smartphone arrives with a 6.67-inch AMOLED panel, Full HD + resolution and 120 Hz refresh. Despite its large size, it is quite comfortable, since its screen occupies almost the entire front. Those 120 Hz translate into a fast and fluid experience.

Under its chassis is one of the most powerful chips manufactured by Qualcomm, the Snapdragon 870. It will move heavy applications and games without problems, you can be calm and enjoy its speed. In this offer it comes with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

The POCO F3 incorporates 3 rear cameras: we find a 48 megapixel main sensor, a wide angle 8 megapixel, a macro sensor 5 megapixels. The Chinese terminal also incorporates a 20 megapixel front camera. Its battery reaches 4,520 mAh capacity, along with a powerful 33W fast charge. Xiaomi’s smartphone also has NFC connectivity and up to 5G.

We can not add much more, you have the opportunity to get hold of a powerful and very balanced mobile for less than 300 euros. Without a doubt, this POCO F3 is one of the purchases of the year.

Get the most out of AliExpress coupons

Until next day 10 you can get all the juice out of the discount coupons from AliExpress. Don’t let them pass They may be the discount you were looking for for the gifts of these dates.

€ 3 DISCOUNT with € 25 MINIMUM PURCHASE: AECGS3

€ 6 DISCOUNT with € 50 MINIMUM PURCHASE: AECGS6

€ 9 DISCOUNT with € 70 MINIMUM PURCHASE: AECGS9

€ 15 DISCOUNT with € 120 MINIMUM PURCHASE: AECGS15A

€ 15 DISCOUNT with € 120 MINIMUM PURCHASE: AECGS15

€ 23 DISCOUNT with € 190 MINIMUM PURCHASE: AECGS23

