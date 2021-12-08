This is what Nicholas Hoult looks like today

It’s been 8 years since the last chapter of Skins, the popular British teen drama. However, his fans strongly follow the actors who brought this iconic series to life. One of the most popular is undoubtedly Nicholas Hoult, who played Tony in the first season.

And it is that the actor is far from being marked only by his character in Skins and Today Nicholas Hoult enjoys one of the most successful careers in the cast. Also, although he shares little about his personal life, recently he became a father for the first time.

What happened to Nicholas Hoult?

Today, many may still remember Nicholas Hoult for his performance in Skins, where he played Tony in the first generation. Nevertheless, Since then he has had great roles that bring him closer to Hollywood in what is the best moment of his career.

In 2011 he joined the saga of X Men, where he played Beast and met his longtime partner, Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence. What’s more, in 2015 he had a secondary but iconic role in Mad Max: Fury Road, where he played Nux.

Subsequently, in 2018, Nicholas Hoult had one of his most acclaimed roles to date, thanks to his performance in The Favorite. The film was nominated for 10 Oscars and the actor shared the screen with actresses such as Olivia Colman, Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz.

However, it is today that Nicholas Hoult achieved new success in his career. The Briton is one of the protagonists of The Great, the black comedy about the reign of Catherine the Great and the years of royalty in Russia. For his performance, Hoult received nominations in the Golden Globes, Critic Choice Awards and the SAG Awards.

His life as a father

Nicholas Hoult is not only having a great time in his career, but he is also seen as happy in his private life. In 2018, the actor became a father, after a year-long relationship with American model Bryana Holly. Hoult kept his life as a father private, although he did confirm how happy he was.

“I love him. It’s crazy. A constant learning. There is much to learn. But overall, it brings back a lot of memories from your own childhood. It makes you play again, which I really enjoyed »Nicholas Hoult told James Corden.