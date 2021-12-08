This 5G monster has a 120 euro discount in its most powerful version

You don’t have to pay 1,000 euros to get one of the most powerful smartphones.

You can get one of the most powerful smartphones from realme and pay less than you expect. The realme GT has 120 euros discount on Amazon, but for a limited time only. We are talking about its most powerful version, which comes with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage.

The realme smartphone arrives with a Super AMOLED screen, the best processor made by Qualcomm and 3 rear cameras, among other interesting features. If you are looking for something powerful that can with all imaginable applications, this realme is a good option.

Buy the cheapest realme GT

The Chinese terminal incorporates a Super AMOLED screen of 6.43 inches, Full HD + resolution and 120 Hz. Both its technology and its high refresh rate make it clear, we are facing a top panel. The realme smartphone promises an outstanding multimedia experience.

Under its chassis is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, a processor that you can squeeze with demanding applications. The most powerful games, the heaviest applications, nothing can stop the American chip.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 888

12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal memory

6.43 “Full HD + and 120 Hz Super AMOLED display

3 rear cameras

4,500 mAh battery with fast charging at 65W

3.5mm jack, USB-C, NFC and 5G

We ran into 3 chambers on the back of this realme: incorporates a 64 megapixel main sensor, an 8 megapixel wide angle and a macro sensor 2 megapixels. In the hole of its frontal, a 16 megapixel camera with which you will take good selfies.

Its battery reaches up to 4,500 mAh, but it is not the most interesting feature. It has an impressive 65W fast charging technology, you can quickly recover energy whenever you need it. The Chinese device also features NFC connectivity and up to 5G, it lacks absolutely nothing.

You can take home a real beast with a discount of 120 euros. It has a striking design, a large screen and the best processor in the Android world. What else do you need?

This article suggests in a way objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Andro4all receives a commission.

