They reveal that Johnny Depp was abandoned by his mother at 15, used drugs and lived in a car

They have been difficult times for Johnny Depp, one of the most talked about actors of 2020 and 2021, not because of his achievements in Hollywood, but because of the scandals he has starred in the courts of England and the United States. Through Page Six New information emerges about the actor’s early life, revealing that he was abandoned by his mother in adolescence, forcing himself to live in a car and using drugs. It seems that the younger years of the actor were also full of really complicated moments. In the following paragraphs we mention all the details.

Page Six informs the disclosure of court documents in which Betty sue depp, mother of Johnny, divorced from John depp In 1978 when the actor was 15 years old, he declares that his son could already take care of himself: “Hereby, the wife acknowledges that the youngest son of the parties … John C. Depp II he is completely emancipated and self-sufficient. ” Paul barresi, researcher of the Discovery + series, Johnny Depp v Amber Heard, was the one who contributed to the discovery of the information, making some important statements about the case:

Johnny said that since he was 11 years old, he has used all kinds of substances, including marijuana, cocaine, ecstasy, LSD, prescription pain relievers, opiates and magic mushrooms. His drug use, he said, was a way to escape family problems. He struggled to find jobs in a garage band and sold ink pens working part-time as a telemarketer. Needless to say, at 17, Johnny was not financially self-sufficient and far from emancipated. As for me, his mother disowned him at a time when he undoubtedly needed her most. There is no judicial record that he has been legally emancipated.

Depp has spoken deeply about his life in the cases against Amber heard, with whom he still has a fierce multimillion-dollar fight that aims to save his reputation. His addiction-laden life has not made things easy for Johnny, but it is also something that allows him to empathize with the public and more or less understand the path he has taken in more recent years. He was fortunate to have a career in acting from a young age.

When at the beginning of November Johnny lost against The Sun At the London court, some things in his life fell apart. Lost its place in Fantastic Beasts 3 and announced the dismissal through a statement on Instagram; on the other hand, although rumors about his return to Pirates of the Caribbean begin to gain strength, for now we must be clear that his career is in the midst of disaster. Also Minamata – 35%, his most recent project, failed in the select theaters to which it arrived, victim of a domino effect for his fight against Amber Heard.

There are few who agree that the career of Johnny depp he is beyond recovery and we will never see him be part of another Hollywood hit. The rumors about his stay on the industry blacklist seem to be real, and that is that in recent months he has increased the risk of failure for any project that decides to include him. The actor’s fans fully believe in his innocence and think it was Amber heard who mistreated him during their marriage, and that she has lied all this time to harm him.

For the moment, Johnny depp He does not have any projects for the future but he has the support of many of his fans on social networks

