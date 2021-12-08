They manifest for no reason in Medicine

Group without academic level.

The UANL Faculty of Medicine is a serious institution and its history confirms this, since since its birth, initiated by Gonzalitos in 1859, its presence has been fundamental to the important mission of medical practice.

Obviously, it has had some interruptions derived from national political movements, but its philosophy protects any frivolous criticism, such as the one that some media want to make today, for a minimal student demonstration that, in an absurd way, closed some streets surrounding the city. University hospital, which was born in the middle of the last century and is undoubtedly the most important institution in hospital service.

This is because, given the evaluation that has been made, it is the best general hospital in the country, based on the training and postgraduate training of its professors, being the first institution that is integrated into a university.

I am struck by the fact that some second-year students protest an inconsequential situation, since regulating the qualification of practice, with theory, is basic in the art-science of practicing the most humanistic of attitudes, which is the to cure, comfort, alleviate and understand acute and chronic illnesses.

It is therefore irrational that some media want to make these minor disagreements a serious political problem and also disseminate it, and some of them want to contaminate even the rector, who fulfills a much broader mission: to be the legal responsible and active president of the Council University, representing countless careers, including medical practice.

This worries me because there are those who, at the slightest hint of differences, magnify the processes and weaken the very good image that the institution has and that is strengthened by its academic heritage and its humanism of services to society.

The excuse of these young people, to whom someone suggested going out, which is a pettiness that has already been resolved by neutralizing concerns, because an analytical method is used to average practice with theory, which was born to protect students and give the phenomenon of praxis an importance similar to that of theoretical teaching.

As this matter has already been resolved, as I was informed, there is no longer reason for some media, which always want to interpret conflicts, in order to produce a greater sale of their product, to play an instrument as delicate as medical training, whose ethical framework It must be exalted and the politics of power must not have any interference in the teaching and practice of medicine, especially if it is one of the best institutions in the country in this area.

For all that has been mentioned here, surely this small movement has been generated by some fantasy or superficial political interest, since the UANL Faculty of Medicine has more than 40 years of having directors who have placed it at a level of excellence, and for whom We know its history, that positive change that recent authorities have generated, they have been inspired by a positive philosophy to exercise the beautiful function of giving and serving that medicine has.

Descartes: I think, therefore I exist … Politics should not enter into medical knowledge, because power contaminates the essence of service, which is the foundation of a faculty and a hospital, of which I think, because I know it perfectly.

Luis Eugenio Todd

luisetodd@yahoo.com