They expose 60 years of behind the scenes of Mexican cinema in Toluca

Aranxa Albarrán

Toluca / 07.12.2021 17:09:27





The Mexican Academy of Cinematographic Arts and Science organized the exhibition “Anonymous Heroes. Technicians and artists of Mexican cinema ”, made up of 59 images that express 60 years of the country’s filmography through the work of photographers, microphones, assistants, stylists, among others.

The exhibit that, sIt is located in the facilities of the Cineteca Mexiquense since August, it has as its objective highlight the importance of behind-the-scenes filmographyAccording to what has been said by the Academy, since the making of a film requires several hours of work from a large group of people whose efforts have not always been recognized.

“When we see the progress of a film, we usually try to identify the faces of the actors who appear in it and sometimes we also look at the name of the director, but we rarely stop to think that behind them there is a real army of workers who collaborate to make it possible ”.

Huge artistic collaboration

In agreement with the Academy, for the realization of the exhibition there was the collaboration of more than 30 people and cultural institutions belonging to the Mexican government, Among them, the photographers specializing in film still photography stand out, such as Rodrigo Moya, Jorge Median and Daniel Daza, who has ventured into international cinema with actors such as: Johnny Depp, Javier Bardem and Salma Hayek.

Evoke the greatness of Mexican cinema

According to Diego Sánchez, a Mexican filmmaker, the photographs are a reflection of the artistic quality that feature films preserve, since the actors are only part of what makes up a story and remembering what gave rise to the best era of cinema in the country, must be essential for future generations of producers of the seventh art.

“Despite the fact that the exhibition has been going on for almost six months, I believe that it has not been widely disseminated, mention was made of it when it was inaugurated and from then on, the truth has not taken on the relevance it should. There are photographs in which scenes of Pedro Infante, Pedro Armendáriz, María Félix, among others, appear, and there are extraordinary directors such as Julio Bracho and Alfredo Crevenna, who promoted the cinema of Mexico. The time that remains must be appreciated by many, not only by those of us who love cinema ”.

The exhibition will remain until the beginning of 2022 and its access is available from Tuesday to Sunday during the opening hours of the Cineteca.

MMCF