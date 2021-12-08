these are the new costs

Epic Games took advantage of the release of Chapter 3 – Season 1 to reveal an increase in the costs of your coins and packages. Through the game’s blog they confirmed that the game will have new prices after the last adjustment was in 2019.

Price adjustments are already available in 13 countries, including Mexico. The company clarifies that the countries that do not appear in the list will not undergo any changes for the moment.

These are the new prices of ‘Fortnite’ in Mexico:

‘FORTNITE’ PRICES DROPPED LIGHT PACKAGE GIFT BATTLE PASS LOT OF 1000 V COINS LOT OF 2800 COINS V LOT OF 5000 COINS V LOT OF 13,500 V COINS FORTNITE CLUB 2021 prices 83 pesos 159 pesos 165 pesos 419 pesos 669 pesos 1,699 pesos 249 pesos

In the case of the Technological Future, Glacial Legends and Polar Legends packages, they clarified that they have not yet been modified, but that by the end of 2022 the adjustment will be reflected.

“Please note that the prices of the Tech Future, Frozen Legends and Polar Legends bundles have not yet been adjusted and will be similarly updated at the end of January 2022 or when they become available again in the future. Other real money offers are also being updated to match these changes. ”

It is important to mention that new prices apply on all platforms in which ‘Fortnite’ is available, there will be no change.