These are the best movies of 2021, according to Variety

“Spencer”, ranked as the best movie of 2021, according to Variety.

Spencer, reached number 1 on the list of the best films of 2021

This director’s drama Pablo Larrain tells a short episode of Princess Diana, just on the weekend when Lady di decides to divorce the Prince carlos.

Starring actress Kristen Stewart. the tape reveals the concerns and problems he had to face Diana.

House of gucci, number 2

The film revolves around the murder of Mauricio Gucci, the grandson of the founder of the popular fashion brand. The film is starred by Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Al Pacino, Jared Leto and Salma Hayek.

The third position is The Beatles: Get Back

Between the best movies of 2021 it’s found The Beatles: Get Back, a documentary with unreleased material that takes up the recording of the album Let It Be.

The film includes never-before-seen images of the relationship between John Lennon, Paul MCCARTNEY, George Harrison and Ringo starr.

Drive My Car (4th place)

A car tour is part of the plot of this film, where a theater director named Yusuke Kafuku He decides to put on a play for a Hiroshima festival despite not having the best time of his life.

During the journey, the conversations between the director and Misaki, a young woman who is his driver, will lead them to confront their past.

Cruella (5th position)

The Oscar winner Emma Stone, stars in “Cruella”, a film that narrates the rebellious beginnings of one of Disney’s best-known villains: the legendary Cruella de Vil.

Zola (6th place)

With Taylour Paige and Riley Keough, the film was inspired by a Twitter thread posted in 2015. The film tells of the experiences of a stripper who goes on a dangerous trip to Florida with a girl she meets in a bar.

King richard (7th place)

King richard is a biographical drama directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green, and follows the life of Richard Williams, the father and coach of the famous tennis players Venus and Serena Williams. The film stars the actor Will Smith.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League (8th place)

Another tape that could not be missing among the best movies of 2021 is Zack Snyder’s Justice League, which tells how Bruce wayne attempts to unite Earth’s metahumans after the death of Clark Kent (Superman). Meanwhile, Darkseid sends Steppenwolf to Earth with a vast army to subjugate the humans.

Coda, signs of the heart (9th place)

The movie stars Eugenio Derbez and Emilia jones. The acronym CODA works to distinguish hearing children from deaf parents (Child of Deaf Adult, for its acronym in English).

The film tells the story of Ruby Rossi, the daughter of a deaf-mute family who discovers her talent for singing. Her path is transformed when she meets Bernardo Villalobos (Eugenio Derbez), a music teacher who helps her find a scholarship to study singing professionally.

Parallel Mothers, 10th place on the list of the best films of 2021

A story of two women who live in Madrid, interpreted by Penelope Cruz and Milena Smit, whose babies are born at the same time, and who come to share their lives in fun ways. The director of this film is Pedro Almodóvar.

The top five movies, according to film director Peter Debruge

The movie critic Peter Debruge, who collaborates with Variety, released their five best movies that you cannot miss.

Jockey

The story tells of an experienced cyclist who has endured decades of racing on the equestrian circuit, who has to face what could be his last season due to the deterioration of his health.

The film had its world premiere at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival and was directed by Clint Bentley.

The French Chronicle

It is a 2021 American comedy-drama film written and directed by Wes Anderson, which tells the life of Arthur Howitzer Jr., editor of the newspaper. The French Dispatch, who dies suddenly of a heart attack.

According to the wishes you wrote in your will, they have to stop the publication of the newspaper.

Dune

It is a 2021 science fiction film directed by Denis Villeneuve and written by Eric Roth, which stars actors such as Timothée Chalamet, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista, Zendaya, among others.

After its success, the second part was confirmed and its premiere is scheduled for October 2023.

The dark daughter

It is an American-British-Israeli drama film, written and directed by Maggie Gyllenhaal, based on the novel of the same name by Elena Ferrante.

It tells about a woman who during a summer vacation becomes obsessed with another woman and her daughter, causing the memories of her own early motherhood to come back to haunt her.

The alley of lost souls

It is an American film that is a psychological thriller that was directed by Guillermo del Toro and that was based on a novel William Lindsay Gresham.

The protagonists are: Cate Blanchett, Bradley Cooper, Toni Collette, Rooney Mara, among others.