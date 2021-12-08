These are the 10 films with the best scripts in the 21st century to date – Tvshow – 12/08/2021

Exclusive content The note you are trying to access is exclusively for subscribers Subscribe me Know our plans

The men and women who write for the movies in America chose Run away !, Jordan Peele’s racial thriller, as the best screenplay of the 21st century so far.

The members of the Writers Guild of America voted the 2017 film’s text as the best of the last 21 years, out of a list of a total of 101.

Flees!, the defining momentum in actor Daniel Kaluuya’s career, is the story of Chris, a photographer who meets his girlfriend’s white family, and after an awkward first impression, discovers a sinister undertone.

He won Oscar for Best Original Screenplay in the ceremony in which he also aspired to the statuettes for best film, actor and director. And it received critical acclaim and public support, which made it a box office success; they are factors that, in the horror genre, are rarely combined. At the moment, it is not in streaming services in Uruguay.

The love Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, starring Jim Carrey and Kate Winslet, came in second. Written by Charlie Kaufman, Pierre Bismuth, Michel Gondry, it is another winner of the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay. Follow in the footsteps of Joel, who decides to imitate Clementine and remove the memory of the love they lived, until he changes his mind in the process. It’s on Netflix.

Social network, on the origins of Facebook, directed by David Fincher and Oscar for best adapted screenplay for Aaron Sorokin, completes the podium. It can be seen on Cablevisión Flow.

The list goes on with ParasitesSouth Korean Bong Joon-ho’s acclaimed social satire, co-written by Han Jin-won and on Netflix; No place for wimpsby the Coen brothers on Cormac McCarthy’s novel of the same name; Moonlight (HBO Max), adaptation of Barry Jenkins to the text of Tarell Alvin McCraney; and Bloody oil (Flow), by Paul Thomas Anderson on the novel Oil! by Upton Sinclair.

Complete the Top 10 Inglorious BastardsQuentin Tarantino’s World War II film (Netflix); Almost famous, a rock, youth, dreams and journalism story signed by Cameron Crowe (Flow); and Memento (or Amnesia in the Netflix catalog) by Christopher Nolan.

Of those 10, the only ones that did not win an Oscar for screenplay were Bloody oil, who lost it with No place for wimps; Inglorious Bastards, who could not with Live on the edge, which is ranked 61st in the Screenwriters Guild ranking; and Memento, surpassed by Gosford Park, which was not included in this selection.

Brad Pitt in “Inglorious Basterds”

WGA’s eclectic list recognizes titles as varied as animation The Incredibles, the assault of The big scam, the mockumentary Borat, the intricate The origin (also directed by Nolan) and light comedy Legally blonde.

Latino representation is provided by the Mexicans who conquered Hollywood in recent years. They are Alfonso Cuarón with Children of man (18), Rome (62) e And Your Mother Too who signs with his brother Carlos (86); Alejandro González Iñarritu with Birdman (51) and Guillermo del Toro with The Pan’s Labyrinth (36).

The list of the best scripts of the 21st century continues the one launched 15 years ago, which crowned Casablanca as the best script of all time, followed by The Godfather.