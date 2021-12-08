The Xiaomi 12 series is fully certified in TENAA

On December 28, Xiaomi is expected to present its new range of Xiaomi 12 smartphones in China. A presentation in which at least two of the three recently certified smartphones are expected.

Last december third Xiaomi certified Xiaomi 12 in the Asian entity TEENA under model number 2201123C, the 12 Pro under model 2201122C and the one expected to be the 12X under model number 2112123AC. At least the Xiaomi 12 and 12X will be presented at the end of the month And the latest rumors suggest that the Pro model would also be joining, but the latter is yet to be confirmed.

Both 12 and 12 Pro they will mount the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, although this time they will not be the first to debut with this chipset since the first will be the Moto Edge X30 that will be presented on the 15th.

Both models will arrive with a rear camera module consisting of three sensors. The only difference between the base model and the Pro is that the latter, instead of using a 50MP sensor, would mount a 200MP sensor for the first time. In addition, they will have a fast charging of 120W by cable and 50W wirelessly.

If finally the Xiaomi 12 Pro is presented at the end of the month, we should not take long to know some official detail from Xiaomi in the next week.

