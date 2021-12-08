The truth came out! Reasons why in Chivas they never loved Uriel Antuna

Uriel antuna has been the bone of contention in recent days, especially after the fans of Chivas de Guadalajara accept much better than expected the incorporation of Sebastian Cordova, emerged from America, but this was not “for free” as it is said colloquially, since the attacker never empathized with the Guadalajara followers.

The “Brujo” was never at the height of the sporting results nor was it of what it takes to get the attention of fans of the Sacred Flock, especially after his controversial statements where he assured that he preferred to play in Europe before winning a title as an rojiblanco, in an interview with the Spanish Zabalive.

This ended up burying the last hopes of Antuna for becoming a benchmark for Guadalajara off the pitch, because inside he had a 2021 for oblivion, with only two goals and a lack of imbalance so evident that in some duels in the final stretch of the Grita Mexico Apertura Tournament 2021 He was not a starter by decision of the coach Marcelo Michel Leaño.

Why did they never love Uriel Antuna in Chivas?

On Rebaño Pasión conducted a survey the week before to question the reasons why the “Brujo” never entered in the taste of the Chivas fans and although there were several options, the one that was most important was that he did not have any Guadalajara identity, since his training took place in Santos Laguna, later he emigrated to Holland and returned to the American Continent to enlist with the Los Angeles Galaxy from where he was signed by the Sacred Herd in 2019.

The other most voted options were his words in the Zabalive interview, cited above and his indiscipline, because on more than one occasion his taste for parties and nightlife was evidenced. In the last option, the lack of empathy with the Chivas fans, although this was only a consequence of the previous ones.