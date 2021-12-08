The truth about ocean plastic, according to NASA

A wave carrying plastic waste onto a beach on Koh Samui in the Gulf of Thailand Photo : Mladen Antonov / AFP ( Getty Images )

The world dumps about 8 billion kilograms of plastic into the ocean every year, and now, you can see how all that junk moves. NASA released an animation showing concentrations of plastic changing in the world’s oceans over a period of 18 months, the first research of its kind to map plastics on such a global scale for so long.

Once the plastic enters the ocean, it doesn’t just float evenly. (That’s part of what makes cleaning so difficult.) Much plastic gathers in concentrations in the North Atlantic and North Pacific garbage dumps, commonly referred to as garbage patches. These places are relatively easy to measure plastic concentrations, which are made by dragging a plankton net behind a boat. But these garbage twists are not representative of plastic concentrations in much of the rest of the world’s oceans, and the web-based manual technique for measuring plastic is not exactly realistic for taking concentrations in the rest of the world.

The animation and images from NASA are based on a new method of tracking and mapping the journey of plastics through the world’s oceans, developed by University of Michigan researchers. The technique uses measurements of the rough surface of the ocean taken with eight microsatellites, allowing scientists to calculate wind speeds in the ocean. Typically a very useful tool for measuring hurricanes and monitoring weather, it turns out that these wind measurements can also help measure plastic. When the plastic is close to the ocean surface, the waters tend to be calmer with fewer waves.

“In cleaner waters, there is a high degree of agreement between ocean roughness and wind speed,” explained Chris Ruf, one of the authors of the research, to NASA Earth Observatory. “But as you head into the great Pacific garbage patch, you see a greater discrepancy between the measurements of wind speed and surface roughness.”

To find out where the calmest places in the ocean may be associated with the presence of plastic, researchers at the University of Michigan referenced space radar measurements of surface roughness with wind speed measurements from other sources on the ground. (or seas, as the case may be) to detect places in the ocean where the waters were calmer, but the wind speeds may have been strong, suggesting the presence of plastic. They then compared those to other ocean plastic models, looking at locations between 38 degrees north and south of the equator (hence the sharp cut-off line in the animation above).

The researchers monitored these various data sources from around the world for nearly a year and a half, from April 2017 to the end of September 2018, making them the first to monitor ocean plastics on such a large scale and for long time. That allowed them to notice some interesting changes, including the way that garbage concentrations in the Great Pacific Garbage Patch are highest in the summer and lowest in the winter. That is possibly due to how the colder water encourages the vertical mix, which could cause the trash to travel to deeper levels of the water.

This tool can be incredibly useful to understand how trash in the ocean moves, which can help us discover the best and most efficient ways to clean up beaches or stop plastic from reaching the ocean in the first place. We already know that the vast majority of the magnitude of plastic pollution enters the world’s oceans exclusively through rivers and streams, making river cleanups an opportunity to make inroads. But the scale of the amount of plastic in the ocean is so great that many experts say that there is no hope of actually cleaning it, despite high-profile, well-funded projects who say otherwise. Instead, efforts must change to stop plastics production in the first place. That could make future NASA animations look less chaotic, which would be a really good thing.