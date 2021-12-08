the three star reinforcements that Santiago Solari wants in America

Santiago Solari has been severely beaten in recent weeks with America. The Indiecito was strongly reproached for not having been able to maintain the regularity of the Liguilla in the regular phase, as well as having changed the position in direct duels when the team did not ask for it.

+ ALL MOVEMENTS HEADING TO THE CLOSING +

Despite various opinions to the contrary, the coach was supported by the board and will command the team in the next Clausura 2022. With a change in the transfer policy (the club left the austerity plan behind and this time it will make large outlays of money , like the recent acquisition of Diego Valdés from Santos Laguna), he hopes to stay with the next tournament.

Despite the seriousness that characterizes it and the difficulty of the situation, the Argentine took a moment to joke with the possible arrivals in an interview with the journalist José Ramón Fernández: “(Erling) Haalan, (Kylian) Mbappé and Vinicius Júnior, I have named them eh (laughs), with all the respect and affection for our players.”

In turn, and already in a more professional tone during the talk with ESPN, The former technical director of Real Madrid was discreet with the next steps to follow for Las Águilas in the transfer window of the Liga MX: “No, I’m going to contain myself there”, he replied between laughs.