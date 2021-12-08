The solar eclipse seen from space, Antarctica went dark

The solar solar eclipse could only be observed in the southern hemisphere of the Earth. AFP photo

The Antarctica witnessed the only Sun eclipse of the year at dawn on Saturday, December 4, a fact that was recorded in surprising images that have gone around the world. However, the following photographs show how this phenomenon was observed from space.

The first photo, published by NASA, shows how this Sun eclipse caused the Night in the antartida, which was in the shade for at least two minutes.

The eclipse lasted just under two minutes and darkened the summer skies over Antarctica.

The image above was captured during the Sun eclipse by the Earth Polychromatic Imaging Camera (EPIC) aboard the Deep Space Climate Observatory (DSCVR).

The satellite has a global view of the Earth and is located 1.5 million km away.

In this second, an approach to the Antarctica and compares two images, one taken days before and the other on the day of the astronomical event.

The last solar eclipse in Antarctica occurred in November 2003. The next will occur in December 2039.

The total solar eclipses in the polar regions they are rare because they comprise less land area than the Earth and because the Sun only illuminates each pole for part of the year.

This was the solar eclipse in Antarctica

A two-hour video of the solar eclipse was broadcast by NASA. This phenomenon was filmed by members of the JM Pasachoff Antarctic Expedition.