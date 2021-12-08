The shocking photo of Sylvester Stallone lifting a man above his head at only 19 years old

Have more than 70 years, but anyone who follows Sylvester Stallone he will continue to see in him the Rocky Balboa who triumphed in 1976. Sylvester Stallone in the film industry has been a legend, thanks to the success of films like ‘Rocky’ and ‘Rambo’. And from the type of films he has starred in it is almost obvious to see to what extent the physical form of the actor has played a important role in your career.

The actor has always worn a worked body and an enviable physical condition, on ‘Rocky’ We have seen him show off his muscles many times, but it is always impressive to see them again. And the star has surprised us by reminding us again by publishing a series of images, and with a comic touch, how strong it has been, is, and pretends to be. Do not stay without seeing the image, you can find it in the video above.

10 years after that photo, Stallone rose to fame as an actor and screenwriter in ‘Rocky’ (1976). Stallone is currently the sole actor in the history of American cinema that has starred in a number one movie at the box office for five consecutive decades.

Lately he has returned to play some of his most famous characters in ‘The Expendables 3’ (2014), ‘Creed II’ (2018) and ‘Rambo: Last Blood’ (2019). And how can we see that his age is the last thing that slows him down, Stallone does not stop and has planned two new movies for this year: ‘Samaritan’ and ‘Suicide Squad’.

