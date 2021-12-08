The reason why the barter between Chivas de Guadalajara and America is in the freezer

Chivas and America They continue to monopolize all the front pages of the press due to the barter between the two institutions that involves Uriel antuna and Sebastian Cordova. The arrangement seems to have been made between the rojiblancos and the ’10’ from Las Águilas, like that of the ‘Brujo’ with those from Coapa, however, a detail has made the clubs have given the voice of ‘stop’ in the last hours.

According to information from the El Francotirador column of the Récord newspaper, The two institutions are looking askance at the development of the negotiations as a result of the uproar that arose on social networks. #AntunaFirmaYa and #AntunaNoFirmes, were two Twitter trends last weekend and have put the operation in check.

“Go despapaye that has already armed itself with the ‘prohibited exchange’ between America and Chivas for Antuna and Córdova. And I’m going to tell you something that will give a lot of pleasure to millions of fans in this country: everything is nowhere from falling and being in a mere anecdote. “, it is explained in the opening bars of the briefing note.

The information continues giving details of why everything would fall at the last minute: “One of my ears tells me: “so much noise was made on the networks that today we no longer know if it will be done”. Just as you read it. It turns out that there was so much comment against it, with labels like #AntunaNoFirmes, the volume from both hobbies that opposed the exchange was such that now they are analyzing whether it will not be a worse mistake to close the deal. “

And it is that the fans of the rojiblancos were the first to position the #AntunaFirmaYa after it was leaked that El Brujo was still reluctant to say ‘Ok’ to the Americanists; while the azulcremas fans insisted to the Chivas footballer not to stamp his signature with him #AntunaNoFirmes, two trends that have reached the ears of the offices of both teams and that would reverse the barter in this sale of transfers.