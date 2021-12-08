The reason Gignac got upset with the concussion doctor

Editorial Mediotiempo

Monterrey, Nuevo Leon / 08.12.2021 09:43:54





During the Semifinal of Ida between Tigers and Lion controversy arose after André-Pierre Gignac scolded the Liga MX concussion doctor because he took out Juan Jose Purata from the field after a collision with Diego Reyes, which generated criticism towards the French striker and the issue was now explained by the coach Miguel Herrera.

The Louse stated in an interview during the program ‘La Hora de Willie’ that the neurosurgeon Armando Ruiz land asked Purata During the check if the play had ended in a corner kick and he decided to take the defender out because he could not answer.

“The doctor (Ruben Gonzalez) was annoyed with the doctor of the LeagueArmando Ruiz). There is a protocol, the concussion one and the concussion doctor is managed by the local team and he is a guy, he is not an experienced doctor, I do not doubt his ability, but he asks the players a protocol of recognition and the last question was: ‘Is it a corner kick or is it not a corner kick?‘ and Purata He answers ‘I don’t know’, because he didn’t know whether they scored a goal kick or a corner kick, “he said.

He Louse He explained that the claim of the Bomboro was for the decision to remove him after he responded well six questions and not one in which he could not answer because of the clash with Kings that did not allow him to see that he had marked the whistling Cesar Ramos.

“Gignac was saying ‘how do you ask that, he does not know where the ball went, head collided‘, that’s why he was upset, and the same doctor from us told him to do a more coherent question and that’s why they got upset. He answered six questions and because he did not answer one he took him off the court. AND Bouquets I would still tell him ‘if he’s okay, he’s going to stay on the court’, then Gignac He went and said ‘he answered six questions and for one that he did not know what you were going to mark’. That was the annoyance, ”he added.