The reason fans think Rihanna and Nicki Minaj are about to launch a collaboration | Big Bang

Rihanna and Nicki Minaj are two great divas on the music scene, both singers attract all eyes wherever they go and have conquered stages all over the world. You could say that these artists have it all, but there is something that they lack and that is still closer than ever: A collaboration together.

We haven’t heard a song from Rihanna’s mouth in years, and her fans can’t wait any longer for the artist to return to music and surprise them with her new sounds. At the moment, Rihanna has not said clearly that she is going to launch anything safe this year, but she has on numerous occasions that she has something on her hands.

Well, it turns out fans believe this new project from the Barbados is about a collaboration with the great Nicki Minaj And the reasons are that yesterday, both interpreters uploaded some very similar photos to their Instagram account.

A possible collaboration between Rihanna and Nicki Minaj

Instagram is a wellspring of photos and information, and very often, as a result of the publications, secrets are revealed. A few hours ago Nicki Minaj and Rihanna shared two photos on their personal accounts.

So far, everything normal, but it turns out that the heels that Minaj and Rihanna wear are almost identical, only that Rihanna’s are white and Minaj’s are yellow. In addition, both artists uploaded the photos almost at the same moment and the two follow each other on Instagram.

It is all these reasons that have made fans think that maybe Rihanna and Nicki Minaj have something on their handsAt the moment, neither of them has confirmed anything, but I hope it comes true!