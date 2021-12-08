The day of the Mexico vs Chile. The game that will close with the activity of the Mexican team in 2021, after an intense World Cup Qualifying inside of the Octagonal Final of CONCACAF.

With a totally new team and renewed faces within the Mexican team, it is difficult to predict the alignment that will send Gerardo Martino. However, here we are going to tell you which could be the players who will start from the Aztec side.

This Wednesday, December 8, do not miss Mexico vs Chile!

The possible alignments of Mexico vs Chile

Side of Mexico, start with Alfredo Talavera in the bow. The goalkeeper of Pumas was one of the last footballers to report with the Aztec Selection, because the university students played the semifinals of the Grita México Apertura 2021 against Atlas.

In defense, the Mexican team would send to Erick Aguirre, Luis Olivas, Jordan silva and Israel Reyes. For the midfield, they would go Mauro Lainez, Sebastian Cordova and Efrain Alvarez. Finally in the lead they would be Marcelo Flores placeholder image, Santiago Gimenez and Eduardo Aguirre.

With chili, would go Sebastian Perez, escorted by Bruno Gutiérrez, Nicolás Díaz, Sebastián Vegas and Benjamin Kuscevic. For the midfield, the Andeans would send Claudio Baeza, Víctor Méndez, Marcelino Núñez and Vicente Pizarro. The lead would fall on Joaquin Montecinos and Diego Valencia.

What time do Mexico and Chile play?

The start of the Mexico vs Chile It will be at 9:00 p.m., Central Mexico time, on Wednesday, December 8.

Aztec Sports

starting at 8:45 p.m., when our broadcast begins.

It will be the last game of the Mexican team. Curiously a Mexico vs Chile, which usually generates bad memories in the Aztec fans, will say goodbye to the most difficult year of Gerardo Martino in front.

