The Paraguayan forward looking to sign Cruz Azul for the Clausura 2022

The Cruz Azul board of directors is already thinking about the ups and downs that the squad will have in the 2022 Liga MX Clausura tournament. On the day of the start of the cement preseason, Everything indicates that there will be more than just four players who will leave the institution next year.

Taking into account that the forward is one of the positions of the court that were weakest in the Machine during this semester is that today the high command are looking for a “9” to accompany Jonathan Rodríguez and Santiago Giménez in their adventures for goals. As there is a quota for foreigners, they are looking outside.

As reported by Mediotiempo on Tuesday, The Cruz Azul board of directors set their sights on Robert Morales, a 22-year-old Paraguayan forward, who today plays for Cerro Porteño. La Pantera, as he is nicknamed, was one of the revelation players of the tournament in Paraguay, scoring five goals in eight games and winning the tournament. There were 14 goals in the year.

One of the facts is that the Machine has not yet made a formal proposal for the Guarani forward. The high celestial commanders asked for the price of the player’s pass, and the Pantera environment is waiting for a response from Mexico. However, it all depends on what happens with Jonathan Rodríguez.

The club is trying to renew Cabecita, who has one year left on his contract at Cruz Azul and, if an agreement is not reached quickly, they will go with everything for the signing of Robert Morales during the next few weeks. He would be the third Paraguayan on the team, along with defenders Pablo Aguilar and Juan Escobar.