The Outstanding Looks from the People’s Choice Awards

Lovers of pop culture had a date in Santa Monica (California) on Tuesday. The exclusive Barker Hangar was the place chosen to host the People’s Choice Awards, one of the last red carpets of the year that featured Halle Berry, the Kardashians and Becky G, among other well-known faces.

Halle Berry caused a sensation in a sequined jumpsuit. The actress covered her iconic style in the movie ‘Catwoman’ with this trendy design that stood out for its sequins and for its infinity neckline with zipper.

Halle Berry at the People’s Choice Awards red carpet Jordan strauss

Kim and Khloé Kardashian and Kris Jenner took the stage to collect the award for best reality show for ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’. Kim, who also received the accolade of fashion icon, chose a tight black Balenciaga ensemble; her mother opted for a red ‘total look’ consisting of a velvet jacket and pants suit and a shirt with a tie at the neck, and Khloé wore a metallic minidress.





Becky G was one of the most daring guests of the evening with this yellow Roberto Cavalli dress. An asymmetrical neckline design with very suggestive cut outs on the abdomen and skirt, exposing her legs.

Becky G at the People’s Choice Awards red carpet Jordan strauss

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams showcased love and style on the red carpet. The ‘Modern Family’ actress dressed as a bride in this voluminous, slit mini dress from Vera Wang, while her fiance wore a black suit with a white T-shirt for a more casual look.

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams at the People’s Choice Awards red carpet Jordan strauss

HER surrendered to one of the trendy outfits this fall. The singer wore a pink jacket and pants suit by Carolina Herrera, with very flared pants and a blazer that she wore with a black lace bra.

HER at the People’s Choice Awards red carpet Jordan strauss

Lisa Rinna wore a black satin minidress from Yves Saint Laurent that stands out for its exaggeratedly puffed sleeves. She completed the look with XL earrings and black strass sandals and ‘rhinestones’.

Lisa Rinna at the People’s Choice Awards red carpet Jordan strauss

Dwayne Johnson turned heads with this ‘total look’ from Dolce & Gabbana, with a leather jacket, red satin shirt and brown pants.

Dwayne Johnson at the People’s Choice Awards red carpet Jordan strauss

Lili Reinhart became one of the best dressed of the night in a baggy blazer and black shorts from Valentino. The ‘Riverdale’ actress completed the look with a white shirt, one of the most basic pieces that never fails, and simple strappy sandals.

Lili Reinhart at the People’s Choice Awards red carpet Jordan strauss

Paris Jackson turned heads with this brown Vivienne Westwood design. Michael Jacokson’s daughter opted for a dress with volume and drapes, two of the designer’s most characteristic elements, which she combined with fishnet stockings and striking patterned sandals.

Paris Jackson at the People’s Choice Awards red carpet Jordan strauss

Charlie D’Amelio was radiant in a suggestive red dress with a sweetheart neckline and a mermaid silhouette from Dolce & Gabbana. Her hairstyle and makeup were a success to complete her look.

Charli D’Amelio at the People’s Choice Awards red carpet Jordan strauss

Leslie Jones added a touch of color to the rug with a neon green design by Christian Siriano, with a halter neck and drapes that helped to stylize her figure.

Leslie Jones at the People’s Choice Awards red carpet Jordan strauss

Mindy Kaling opted for a black Pamella Roland dress that stands out for its opening in the abdomen and its ‘rhinestone’ details that added a sparkling touch to the look.

Mindy Kaling at the People’s Choice Awards red carpet Jordan strauss

Caterina Scorsone wore a romantic blue design with a bow at the neck and lace at the bottom of the skirt.

Caterina Scorsone at the People’s Choice Awards red carpet LISA O’CONNOR / AFP

Laverne Cox surrendered to one of the trendiest colors of the season with this design by Jean-Louis Sabaji. The actress wore a dress full of lilac feathers, matching her hair.

Laverne Cox at the People’s Choice Awards red carpet Jordan strauss

