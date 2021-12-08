The new Warzone is here: when will Warzone Pacific start playing

Starting this Wednesday, December 8, users who have purchased CoD Vanguard will be able to start playing Warzone Pacific. The rest will have to wait until Thursday 9, when it will be available to everyone.

Call of Duty: Vanguard Season 1 begins this Wednesday, December 8, with a new Battle Pass and many new features. However, the great news is that with the new Warzone update, comes the new Caldera map, which kicks off an all-new Warzone Pacific. Here are some details and when you can start playing it.





Caldera, the new Warzone Pacific map, arrives

Verdansk is already history. The spectacular and unforgettable map that brought Call of Duty: Warzone to life will go down in history and be replaced by Caldera, a new setting nestled in the Pacific that will offer an entirely different perspective in the new Warzone Pacific. With more color and heat, the action moves to another area that will offer endless opportunities in 15 different points of interest that we detail well in this note (see The new Warzone: all the details of the Warzone Pacific map).

Warzone Pacific: what day and what time can you start playing Caldera, the new Warzone map

The truth is Warzone Pacific launch will be divided into two: On one side, the owners of Call of Duty: Vanguard; and on the other, all users who did not purchase the latest installment from the Activision shooter. The first ones will be able to start playing it this Wednesday December 8 from 14, Argentina time. All other players will be able to download it for free and play it one day later, Thursday, December 9 at the same time.

In summary, All users will be able to start playing Warzone: Pacific this Thursday at December 9 at the following times, 14 in Argentina:

Argentina: at 2:00 p.m.

Mexico: at 11:00 in the morning

Chili: at 2:00 p.m.

Colombia: at 11:00 in the morning

Ecuador: at 11:00 in the morning

Peru: at 11:00 in the morning

Spain: at 18:00 at night

at 18:00 at night Venezuela: at 12:00 in the afternoon