The most powerful women in entertainment

Scene

A total of 14 women, among the 100 most powerful in the world, fall into the Entertainment category announced yesterday by Forbes.

23 – Oprah Winfrey

He has transitioned from his hit talk show, which ran over 25 years, into a business and media empire.

31- Shari Redstone

She is the president of the Viacom CBS media empire and is the first woman to have such a large stake in a US media business, controlling a $ 30 billion media empire.

50- Dana Walden

President of Disney Television Studios and ABC Entertainment after Disney bought a large part of 21st Century Fox for $ 71.3 billion.

Walden runs 20th Century Fox TV, ABC Studios, the Freeform Network, television stations owned by ABC, ABC Entertainment, and several other divisions.

54- Jennifer Salke

Director of Broadcasting at Amazon Studios.

56- Donna Langley

President of Universal Filmed Entertainment Group. Under his leadership, the company surpassed $ 4 billion at the global box office in 2018 for the second time in its 105-year history.

61- Suzanna Scott

In 2018, Scott became the first female CEO of Fox News.

Scott oversees Fox’s many linear and digital platforms, including its news channel, Fox Business Network, Fox News Books, and recently launched Fox Weather.

63- Ann Sarnoff

President and CEO of Warner Media Studios and Networks Group and oversees content-focused teams at WarnerMedia, including Warner Bros. Pictures Group, HBO and HBO Max, Cartoon Network, TBS, TNT and Warner Bros. Television Group.

68- Rihanna

The cosmetics company, which he co-owns with French luxury retailer LVMH, generated more than $ 550 million in revenue in 2020.

She also has a 30% stake in the Savage x Fenty lingerie line, which raised money at a valuation of $ 1 billion in February 2021.

74- Reese Witherspoon

Founder of the Pacific Standard production company who later partnered with Otter Media to launch Hello Sunshine, which focuses on stories driven by women.

76- Beyoncé Knowles

Beyonce’s On The Run II stadium tour with her husband Jay-Z grossed approximately $ 5 million per night, for a total of more than $ 250 million.

In April it announced a new partnership with Adidas to relaunch its sportswear line.

78- Taylor Swift

This year he began releasing recordings of his previous music to regain his property rights. Red (Taylor’s Version) became his 10th album to reach number 1 on the Billboard 200.

He has used his fame to spur political action, calling on fans to support the Equality Act with his 2019 single “You Need To Calm Down.”

80- Ava DuVernay

Filmmaker, producer and director DuVernay is the first black woman to be nominated by the Academy as a director in a feature film category. She was the first woman of color to direct a $ 100 million movie, Disney’s 2018 fantasy adaptation of “A Wrinkle in Time.”

85- Serena Williams

The tennis star has nearly 20 corporate partners, and her career prize of $ 94 million is double what any other athlete has won.

He owns an estimated 0.5% stake in the Miami Dolphins.

98- Mo Abudu

In 2006, Abudu started Ebony Live TV, a network that now airs in more than 49 countries in Africa, as well as the UK and the Caribbean.

Over the years, Ebony live TV has closed major partnership deals with Sony Pictures Television, AMC Networks, and Netflix.