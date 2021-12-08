The little gadget with which thieves track and steal your car

Apple AirTag. Photo: Getty Images

On April 30, Apple launched AirTags, small devices that help people find things that are often lost, such as keys. However, criminals have already found another use for it: tracking and stealing cars.

These small gadgets, whose value is $ 35 dollars and that in Mexico are available for up to $ 699 pesos, work with Apple computers with the U1 chip, which is included in the iPhone 11 onwards, and can be pasted on any important object or of value since, thanks to the fact that they connect to the Find My application, they can then be easily located.

This great functionality is now used to steal, as reported by the Canadian police in a statement. In it they mention that, in the York region, in Ontario, they have identified several cases in which criminals placed AirTags in cars that were parked in shopping centers or public parking lots, in order to reach them.

Photos: York Regional Police

The authorities alerted the population to check their vehicles frequently, because after the thieves locate them, they approach them at night and with the help of screwdrivers they open the doors, enter and then connect to the car’s computer to restore factory settings and program it to turn on with a key they carry so it is easily stolen.

The Toronto CTV News portal reported that the York Regional Police detailed that last year there were 2,000 car thefts in the area and that this new mobility could increase the figures.

Among the recommendations issued by the authorities are: verify the function of the iPhone that alerts of the nearby presence of an AirTag, also that motorists check their cars in areas such as the bumpers, fenders and tires. Likewise, that they acquire a security lock for the car’s computer.

