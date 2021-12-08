The last Barcelona squad that was left out in the Champions Group Stage

Barcelona could not seal their stay in the Champions League after their visit to Munich

The disaster was not avoided, as Barcelona was unable to defeat the Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena. The culé team did not fall in the group stage of the Champions League since 2001.

Barcelona lost in the group stage of the Champions League for the last time in 2001. Getty Images

FIt was one of the most turbulent seasons, on and off the pitch, in Barça’s history. After three years at Camp Nou, coach Louis Van Gaal left the club in mid-2000 and took over the Dutch national team for the 2002 World Cup qualifiers.

In his place came Lorenzo Serra Ferrer, who did not fulfill his mandate and was fired in April 2001. He was replaced in the last games of the season by Carles Rexach, former player and club employee.

The change of command entailed changes in the Barça squad, which suffered the most controversial transfer in its history when it sold Luis Figo to Real Madrid for 60 million euros, the highest operation in history at that time. The Dutch Ronald de Boer and Bogarde would also appear. The Arsenal duo Marc Overmars and Emmanuel Petit were signed for 47 million euros.

Rivaldo

The great star of the culé squad was Rivaldo, elected the best player in the world in 1999. The Brazilian, in full physical and technical form, scored an incredible 36 goals in 53 games, being the second highest scorer in the Spanish Championship with 23 goals, one less than Raúl, from Real Madrid.

It was in that season that Rivaldo had his best performance and scored the most iconic goal for Barcelona. He scored a hat-trick in the 3-2 victory over Valencia at the Camp Nou, on the last day of LaLiga, and clinching the last Champions League place. The third goal was a beautiful Chilean from outside the area after killing the ball with her chest.

It was the last year of captain Pep Guardiola, then 30 years old, with the Catalan squad. After going through various injury problems, he arrived at Brescia in mid-2001.

The cast had names like Luis Enrique, Kluivert, Phillip Cocu, Frank de Boer, Simão Sabrosa, and Carles Puyol. One of the most promising youngsters was Xavi Hernández (21 years old), current Barcelona coach.

Only 8 points in Champions

Barcelona debuted in group H of the Champions Legue with a 4-0 defeat against Leeds, but lost the next two games: 3-0 against Besiktas and 2-0 against Milan. After drawing with the Italians and the English, Barça beat the Turks 5-0, but it was not enough to advance to the next round.

With 8 points, Barça fell behind Leeds (9) and Milan (11), then competing in the Uefa Cup (currently the Europa League). The Catalan team beat Bruges, AEK and Celta, but were eliminated in the semifinal by Liverpool.

In the Copa del Rey, Barcelona lost to Celta in the semifinals and ended the season without titles.

Other failures in Europe

Led by Van Gaal, Barça fell twice in the group stage of the Champions League and in the 1997/1998 season they came in last place, behind Dynamo Kiev, PSV and Newcastle.

The following year, they finished third in the group stage after being defeated by Bayern and Manchester United, just ahead of Brondby.