The hiring of Diego Valdés tied up

Negotiations for Diego Valdes Come in Santos Laguna and America The arrival of the Chilean midfielder to the Azulcrema team is well advanced and it is practically a fact, the only thing that remains is for him to pass the medical exams.

The 2022 Clausura Tournament will bring a new face to the ‘Nest’. After a few days of negotiating, the Laguneros and the Eagles managed to reach an agreement for Valdés to be placed under the orders of Santiago Solari for the next semester and everything indicates that the Chilean is ready to sign.

The only remaining step is for him to present the relevant medical evidence and once he has successfully cleared these exams, he would begin to defend the cream-blue shirt and use the number 10 to thus occupy one of the positions that the strategist of the America he had applied for the next campaign.

It should be noted that it is planned that number 10, which until this tournament belonged to Sebastian Cordoba, be free, since the midfielder is still looking for accommodation in another club and now it would only remain to find a winger on the right who also joins for the next semester.

The performances that Valdés held with the squad of Keep They were worth it so that the capital squad had it as its objective, punctually the performances that it registered in this Apertura 2021, a tournament that closed with five annotations and 15 games played, 13 of these as a starter.

The Chilean player will undergo medical tests in a couple of days and if there are no setbacks with this procedure, his link with this club will be made official to become the first discharge of the America to face the Closing 2022.

