“The Fabelmans” is the title of Steven Spielberg’s upcoming semi-autobiographical film

Steven Spielberg’s semi-autobiographical drama “The Fabelmans” set a premiere date for Thanksgiving 2022. Inspired by Spielberg’s childhood, The Fabelmans takes place in Arizona, where the filmmaker spent his formative years.

The Fabelmans reportedly tells a dramatized version of Spielberg’s journey from movie lover to one of the most influential directors of all time. The young actor, Gabriel LaBelle, is said to play Sammy, a young aspiring filmmaker based on Spielberg, while Julia Butters plays his sister Annie. Paul Dano and four-time Oscar nominee Michelle Williams will play the boy’s parents, while Seth Rogen will co-star in a character inspired by Spielberg’s favorite uncle.

Spielberg co-wrote the script with his frequent collaborator Tony Kushner. Spielberg and Kushner previously worked together on the 2005 historical action drama “Munich” and also on the 2012 biopic “Lincoln.” More recently, the duo wrote Spielberg’s adaptation of West Side Story, which has met with astonishing critical reception before its commercial release. In addition to directing and co-writing, Spielberg is also producing The Fabelmans with Kushner and Kristie Macosko Krieger.

Although The Fabelmans began production last July, the film is still shrouded in secrecy. But while we still don’t know how faithful the film will be to Spielberg’s true story, it will surely be interesting to take a peek behind the curtains of one of Hollywood’s greatest minds.

In the late 1950s and early 1960s, Spielberg spent his youth in Phoenix, Arizona, where he began experimenting with 8mm films in his backyard. Spielberg’s official directorial debut would come in 1975 with Shark, a classic that still stands as one of the best horror movies ever. After that, Spielberg revolutionized cinema several times, with films such as Close Encounters of the Third Kind, Raiders of the Lost Ark, ET The Extra-Terrestrial, and Jurassic Park.

The drama The Fabelmans is expected to hit theaters on November 23, 2022. @worldly