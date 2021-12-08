The emotional meeting between Vin Diesel and Paul Walker’s brother

Four days after the eighth anniversary of the death of Paul walker, Vin Diesel had an emotional meeting with his brother, Cody walker, at FuelFest, their annual music and car festival, in Phoenix, Arizona.

“I’m here with my brother at FuelFest,” said the ‘Fast and Furious’ actor in a video he shared on his Instagram account on December 4, 2021, where he appears hugging Cody. “It is an honor to see that my brother Cody brings together all of the automotive culture,” he added.

“I’m so proud of him and I know my brother Pablo is even more proud of him,” referring to Paul, with the nickname Diesel gave him.

In the same video, Cody thanks his family and everyone who attended the event that part of their proceeds go to Reach Out Worldwide, the charity that Paul founded, and in which he serves as CEO.

A day after Diesel’s publication, Cody uploaded an image of the two hugging on his own Instagram account. “8 years later. Thank you #Phoenix @fuelfest ”.

According to information from Clarín, Tyrese Gibson, another member of the ‘Fast and Furious’ family, was also at the event and on the same social network, the actor shared the same images as Cody and Vin. “The hug that will be felt by everyone!” He wrote.

Regarding the emotional encounter, Gibson explained that Diesel She boarded a private plane on her own because she didn’t want to let another day go by without hugging Cody Walker in the same week that Paul Walker died. “This is love, this is real love for the Walker family!” “Whatever it takes, we will keep the Paul Walker legacy alive!” He added.

This is not the first time the actor has met with Paul’s brother. In 2019 Cody visited the cast on the set of ‘Fast and Furious 9’ and Gibson also joined Cody at the inaugural FuelFest in Anaheim, California.

Diesel was also present at the marriage of Paul’s daughter, Meadow Walker, last October, and walked her down the aisle.

Last November 30 marked the eighth anniversary of the death of Paul Walker in a car accident in which he was traveling.