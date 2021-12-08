The crazy theory that Anne Hathaway and her husband reincarnated to meet in this life

One theory claims that Anne Hathaway’s husband, Adam Shulman, is a reincarnation of William Shakespeare.

The internet is full of crazy theories, but one of our favorites is the one that ensures that Adam Shulman, husband of Anne Hathaway, is the reincarnation of British writer William Shakespeare who vowed to meet again in another life with his wife.

And it is that, curiously, the wife of the British playwright has the same name as the actress: Anne Hathaway.

The theory arose after users of social networks noticed the similarity between Adam Shulman and the portraits that exist of William Shakespeare and, as if this were not enough, they are both married to a woman named Anne Hathaway.

According to the theory, they both reincarnated to relive their love in this life, fulfilling Shakespeare’s promise: he would be famous in one life and his wife and love of life in another.

And it is that the love story between Anne Hathaway and Adam Shulman is the most curious, because they met at a party from which they came out arrowed. He is a jeweler who has kept a low profile while she is one of the most recognized actresses in Hollywood.

[Un retrato de Anne Hathaway, esposa de William Shakespeare y la actriz.]

Remember that this crazy theory involves another equally incredible: the true identity of Shakespeare. And it is that in circles of both amateurs and academics experts in the work of Shakespeare have put on the table the theory that the writer was not one but several people and that there are no records of the personal life of the British playwright. But that is another story.