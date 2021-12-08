The ‘Chofis’ López has already decided where he will play when he leaves the San José Earthquakes

Eduardo Lopez He was the most outstanding footballer of the San Jose Earthquakes this season in the MLS. The ex Chivas de Guadalajara demonstrated again under the orders of Matías Almeyda the “gamer project” that was once sighted in the Akron Stadium and that they had it as one of the most precious ‘jewels’ of the quarry of the Herd.

But after several acts of indiscipline that filled the patience of the rojiblancos bosses, his departure from the club with a one-way ticket was only a matter of time until he found the highest bidder. Now, and with a new reality in American football, the ‘Chofis’ thinks big and sees himself playing for a more important club.

In one of his Instagram stories, the former Chivas can be seen in the middle of the Parque de los Principes in the duel between the Paris saint germain vs. Witches within the framework of the UEFA Champions League. There, at the foot of the field, the ‘Chofis’ wrote next to his image, “Great experience. Someday I know I’m going to play here.”

In another of the snapshots he published on his social networks, the ticket for the game that ended with victory for the Parisians 4-1 is seen. In it he thanks Mauricio Pochettino, coach of the French, who was in charge of sending him the tickets for the match.

Chofis’ dream is a vision for the future: the player has just renewed his assignment with San José after Chivas refused to have him back and the team led by ‘Pelado’ Almeyda presented him with an offer of renewal.