the barter between Club América and Chivas could fall

Does it fall in the end? That is the new version. After so many twists and turns in the negotiation that the Eagles of America and the Chivas of Guadalajara had started and in which, in addition, they would have agreed to exchange Sebastian Cordova by Uriel antuna Before the end of the year, now it seems that there was going backwards.

Above, it arises a few hours after the first official statement on the subject, which was from Emilio Azcarraga, who hinted that the transaction was underway despite an alleged position (released by Mediotiempo) by the player who still belongs to the Flock, regarding your disagreement with signing without the certainty of being the owner.

But the suspense that is exhibited suddenly, has nothing to do with the uncertainty that would have sown Uriel antuna, although indirectly it is implied in the possibility that the conversations end without reaching the outcome that the owners of the Eagles of America and the Chivas of Guadalajara (Emilio Azcárraga and Amaury Vergara) intended for it to be addressed.

It turns out that, according to a report by The Sniper of the RÉCORD newspaper, the directors of both institutions would be determined to put a brake on the negotiation, due to the disapproval it generated in the hobbies, which was displayed on different social media platforms, especially with the hashtag #AntunaNoFirmes.

What had Emilio Azcárraga said about the supposed barter between América and Chivas?

Emilio Azcarraga referred to the alleged barter between America and Chivas by Sebastian Cordova and Uriel antuna. At a press conference, he acknowledged progress on the issue: “For the fans it can be difficult, for me it can be difficult, for Amaury (Vergara) It can be difficult, but I think that finally an analysis has to be made from the side of the sports leadership of all the teams and see who is the player who should be there, and try to make the eleven of the America on the field, be the best eleven we can get. “