Terrifying trailer and release date of the film by Inma Cuesta and Roberto Álamo

The debut of the Barcelona director David Casademunt, ‘The wasteland’, starring Inma Cuesta (“The disorder you leave”), Roberto Álamo (“The skin I live in”) and Asier Flores (“Pain and Glory”), will premiere on Netflix on January 6 worldwide.

The horror film narrates the quiet life of a family that lives isolated from society, which is disturbed by a terrifying creature that will test the ties that bind them.

Produced by Rodar y Rodar, the film was part of the first edition of ECAM’s La Incubadora and was presented on October 11 in the official competition section of the 54th Sitges Film Festival.

The filming of ‘El páramo “‘ began at the beginning of February in a moor in the province of Teruel, a location that is a fundamental element to delve into history.

David Casademunt graduated from Escac with a specialty in directing. His works total more than 70 awards and include the 35mm short “Jingle Bells” (selected at the San Sebastian Festival) and the documentary “Rumba Tres. De ida y returned”, winner of the first prize at the In-Edit Festival.

The filmmaker has directed video clips for Pablo Alborán, Antonio Orozco, Nena Daconte and Love of Lesbian, among others.