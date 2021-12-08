Terrible Morales related what was the reason for the death of his son

The “Terrible” Morales assured that he was not satisfied with his son’s decision to become a boxer (Photo: Twitter / @ terrible100)

The surprising death of José Fernando Morales, son of the boxer Erik Terrible MoralesIt was news that mourned the world of sports and boxing. Days after he announced the event through his official social networks, the four-time world champion spoke about the last moments that the 23-year-old lived, before he was the victim of cardiac arrest at home.

During your participation in the program One More Round, the legendary rival of Marco Antonio Barrera and Manny Pacquiao took the opportunity to disclose details and avoid speculation surrounding the fatal event. According to his words, on the afternoon of December 1, the young boxer carried out some orders requested by his mother, although everything passed normally.

“Unfortunately my little boy José Fernando was at home and I say unfortunately because he died. (It was) around 3 or 4 in the afternoon. He came down from his room and said to his mother ‘I’m going to go to the Oxxo for a coffee, do you want something?’ (…) He returned to the house and told them ‘I’m going to be upstairs in my room,’ he declared during his radio speech.

According to what he said, he spent the whole afternoon in his room and It wasn’t until dinner time that they realized his condition. “At eight or nine o’clock at night my son, the eldest, Ángel, went to the room for José Fernando to come down to dinner and found him already in a rigid state. This means that a problem had happened to him for a long time. He was on his bed face down. He squeezed and surely had a fulminant heart attack “, he recounted.

José Fernando, like his father, was a young man who sought to follow in boxing steps and become a recognized exponent. Even in order to fulfill his dream, he was studying in open mode, because most of his time was dedicated to sports. Nevertheless, the veteran athlete was not satisfied with the decision of his offspring for becoming a professional boxer.

The Terrible Morales described his son as “A very happy boy, very happy”. Even, despite not agreeing with his goal of boxing, he pointed out that he supported him to learn the basics of boxing. In that sense, he sent his son to train in various places in the Republic such as Aguascalientes, Mexico City, Tijuanaas well as a couple of months to Azerbaijan, although the final decision fell on that he would not dedicate himself to the sport of gloves.

Regarding what happened, the 45-year-old ex-boxer stated that “Fortunately it was at home, in his bed. It was something that nobody noticed, it was fast and we have the peace of mind to understand that it was something that nobody could avoid. Unfortunately that’s how it happened ”.

Upon learning of the unfortunate situation that the family of Erik Morales Elvira was going through, various characters expressed their condolences. Among the first characters who stood out for sending their words of encouragement was the president of the World Boxing Council (WBC), Mauricio Sulaiman. In that sense, he wrote on his verified Twitter account.

“The world boxing community unites in prayer and grief for the passing of Erik Morales’ son, Fernando. May the grace of God remain close to him and his family during this process.

Other personalities who endorsed their support for the former champion were his colleague George Naughty Maple, as well as the commentator of Aztec Sports Eduardo Lamazon and the journalist David Faitelson.

