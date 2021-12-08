‘Terrible’ Morales details the cause of death of his son

Last week, Erick ‘El Terrible’ Morales announced the death of his son José Fernando Morales Anaya, 23 years old. Recently, the former Mexican explained what happened to the young man.

He was practically at home, he talked to his mother, around 3-4 in the afternoon he came down from his room and said to his mother, ‘I’m going to go to the Oxxo’, I’m going to go for a coffee, do you want something, He said ‘oh bring me some toilet paper and bring some more things’. He went, returned home and forgot the toilet paper. He returned, bought the paper and other things, returned home and told them ‘I’m going to be upstairs in my room.’ He said ‘Mom, do I cut my hair right now or tomorrow? No, I’ll cut it tomorrow ‘and got on. At 8-9 at night, my son Ángel, they were about to have dinner, he went to the room for José Fernando to come down for dinner and found him in a hard, rigid state, it means that he had already had a while. Some problem happened and the fact was very simple, very easy, he was in his bed, he was at home, in the position as he was, he was face down, he squeezed himself and surely he had a sudden heart attack, nothing happened to him, nothing more than he stayed stiff, he squeezed himself and that’s what happened to him, “he mentioned in the podcast. One More Round, which he performs with Marco Antonio Barrera.

The Tijuana native thanked all the samples of affection and understanding that he received.

I love you my Fer that God take care of you and have you in his glory !!! pic.twitter.com/TkkHbqL1u7 – Erik Terrible Morales (@ terrible100) December 1, 2021

He also recalled that his son had the desire to follow in his footsteps in boxing, but finally they decided not to get into the ring.

“I am calm because, I think, that my son was a good boy, I have started to think negative things about him these days, and I did not find one. He was a good boy, cheerful, happy, in a part he wanted to be a boxer. He took a little time out of school because he trained, I had him for a time in Aguascalientes working with some Cubans, then I brought him to CDMX, I sent him to Azerbaijan, he spent two months learning boxing, he returned to Tijuana. We decided that he was not going to fight and we brought up that issue, yes, no, “he said.

