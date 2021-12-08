Teenager was stabbed inside the school in Bogotá

Colombia.- A 13-year-old teenager was stabbed inside a school bathroom and the alleged aggressor was another minor, the events occurred in Bogotá, Colombia.

The adolescent, a seventh grade student at the Isabel II school, in the town of Kennedy, was injured with a sharp object in the bathroom of the institution, the assailant was allegedly another young man of the same age and studying the same grade as the victim.

During the afternoon of Tuesday, November 2, the minor entered one of the bathrooms on campus And that was when the 13-year-old boy entered and injured one of his legs.

According to the young woman’s mother, her friends found her bleeding inside the bathrooms.

“A 13-year-old boy who is in the seventh grade went to the girls’ bathroom, stabbed her with a knife and went out as if nothing around the school and it was the classmates who found her and gave her first aid.

According to the mother, given the seriousness of what happened, the school did not provide first aid services, it was the classmates who helped her and the adolescent had to be referred to the Red Cross to be treated.

Therefore, the family demands that the Ministry of Education and the Police investigate the facts and the institution’s protocols.

“What can explain that inside a school there are armed children?” Asked the mother of the minor, who mentioned that the young man who stabbed her daughter had already attacked other students.

Through a statement, the Ministry of Education rejected the facts and stressed that all district schools are working to promote healthy coexistence.

The entity assured that the management team of the institution activated the care protocols, “based on due process and the protection of the rights of the students involved.”

An ambulance arrived at the campus to tend and transfer the minor, in addition the entity ensures that the Police for Children and Adolescents took charge of the alleged aggressor and is carrying out the investigation of what happened.

“The families of both students involved were called to accompany each of their children to the place where they were going to be transferred. From the school and the Secretary of Education, the two students will be monitored and the families will be accompanied “.

On the other hand, the directors of the institution of the Secretariat ensure that they will be aware of the two students involved.