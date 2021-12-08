Tata Martino will go with five debutants against Chile

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 07.12.2021





Gerardo Martino has almost a week working with most of the players who are today in Austin, Texas to play against chili, and from the first day he has been devising the line-up to observe the largest number of players and thus have a wider deck.

For this start-up commitment, five players would make their debut with the Tri Mayor as Carlos Acevedo de Santos, Julián Araujo of Galaxy de Los Angeles, Luis Olivas of Chivas, Salvador Reyes of America and Israel Reyes of Puebla.

Acevedo will start in this game whenever the Tata wants to see him to see if he can start to be the third goalkeeper to accompany Guillermo Ochoa and Alfredo Talavera, that although he is in this game, he encounters some physical discomfort after the Liguilla with Pumas.

In defense they will be Julian Araujo who will have his first minutes with El Tri after making the change of Federation against the FIFA, Israel Reyes, Luis Olivas and Erick Aguirre, who also outlines to wear the captain’s badge.

For the midfield the Tata martino He has only one doubt, on the one hand, he wants to observe Salvador Reyes from America because he sees him as a possible substitute in the position of Andrew Saved, but does not rule out also placing there Ponchito Gonzalez who did a good tournament with Striped. Whoever decides will be accompanied by Alan Cervantes and Sebastian Cordova.

Up front, Martino will start again Santiago Gimenez as a point as he did against Ecuador and as extremes they will be Uriel antuna and Efrain Álvarez.

Marcelo Flores with the possibility of having minutes

One of the surprises of the Tata martino in the call it was Marcelo Flores placeholder image, who at 18 years of age was called after his outstanding performance in the home run that the Tri Sub 20 a few weeks ago in Celaya.

The strategist’s idea is to give him a few minutes of play in the second half, since he has really liked the way he has worked and in which he has joined the team in recent days.