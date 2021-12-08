Talent, scandals and protagonists: the 15 most wanted and popular actors of 2021
It’s December, the ideal time to meet the actors who have been the center of attention throughout the year whether for their projects, breakups or public scandals. Amber Heard, Henry Cavill and Zack Snyder top the list, although there are other household names. that have generated curiosity in Internet users.In this gallery we will make a count of the most popular celebrities during the year, according to the Internet Movie Database site. Do not miss it! Photos: Instagram / Twitter