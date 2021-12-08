Sylvester Stallone will be King Shark and he already told us what to expect

We finally know what role it will play Sylvester Stallone in The Suicide Squad, the new version of the antiheroes of Dc comics onscreen. The actor of Rocky will voice King Shark.This was one of the great surprises we saw in the trailer that finally arrived today, in which we also learn that Starro, the conqueror, will be included in the film as a villain.

Until today we only knew that Stallone was involved in some way in the project, but we really had how or in what role. In November of last year he said in an Instagram post that he had already seen The Suicide Squad and what was “Very proud to be included” in the film.

“I can’t tell you any more about it because you will have to wait and see that, but it will be worth the wait. Anyway, keep hitting and see you in the movies, “said the actor at the time.

“Well, the shark is coming towards you!” He wrote today on his social networks by posting the poster of his character.

In this new incarnation of Task Force-X it is integrated by Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), Bloodsport (Idris Elba), Peacemaker (John Cena), Polka Dot Man (David Dastmalchian), Ratcatcher 2 (Daniela Melchior), Rick Flag (Joel Kinnaman), Savant (Michael Rooker), Javelin (Flula Borg), Mongal (Mayling Ng), Weasel (Sean Gunn), Blackguard (Pete Davidson), TDK (Natan Fillion), The Thinker (Peter Capaldi) and Captain Boomerang (Jai Courtney).

As everyone knows this is not the first time that Stallone and Gunn have worked together. The action hero was Stakar Ogord in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. What can we expect from him now in DC Comics? Surely a lot of fun.

