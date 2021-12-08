Sylvester Stallone shared an image of the actor who was to be Apollo Creed in ‘Rocky’

Sylvester Stallone became a recognized figure thanks to the film series of Rocky.

We all remember Apollo creed who at first was a rival and later a friend of the famous boxer. In addition, in the cinematographic world we have recorded the scene of the fight with Ivan Drago (Dolph lundgren) in which the character played by Carl weathers he loses his life in the ring.

Well as part of the memories you share Stallone on his Instagram account he dusted one that caused curiosity as he recalled that Apollo creed was not going to be interpreted by Weathers but by another actor.

In the post, Stallone He did not remember the name of the actor but without a doubt it is a fact with which rocky fans were surprised.

“For people who like little-known FACTS, here’s one.

“I don’t remember this gentleman’s name, but until Carl Weathers came along, this boy was going to play Apollo Creed! Destiny or just bad luck? ”, The post reads.

The comments were immediate and many agreed that the character was from Carl Weathers and that his charisma is the most memorable of the film.

I couldn’t have trained better! Carl fit the role as a tailored suit, and his charisma is part of the reason Rocky is so memorable to this day, ”one of the comments reads.

The actor Sylvester Stallone, better known as Rocky Balboa, is in negotiations to star Kansas city, a drama series from screenwriters Taylor Sheridan and Terence Winter to Paramount +.

