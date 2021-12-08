Sylvester Stallone: ​​His Biography

Based in Philadelphia, Sylvester Stallone has been passionate about the gym since he was 12 years old. But he also begins to take an interest in acting early, and plays roles in the high school drama group. He studies acting at the University of Miami and attends numerous castings. In 1970, he became the star of the Italian erotic film ‘The Party at Kitty and Stud’s’, and later served as an extra in Woody Allen’s film ‘Bananas’ (1971).

Tired of waiting for the role of his dreams, Sylvester Stallone decides to write the story of a boxer who becomes a champion overnight. The script interests several studios, but all with the intention that it was a Hollywood star who put on the boxer gloves. But finally it is Stallone who stars in his own story, and thus, in 1976, thanks to ‘Rocky’ he becomes a superstar. So much so that it received nominations for Best Actor and Best Screenplay at the 1977 Oscars, and the film took home the Best Picture statuette. This causes Stallone to star in four installments of the film, ‘Rocky 2’ (1979), ‘Rocky 3’ (1982), ‘Rocky 4’ (1985) and ‘Rocky 5’ (1990).

In addition to the Rocky saga, Stallone stars in ‘Rambo’, an action tape in which he plays a veteran of the Vietnam War, which later became a franchise with ‘Rambo II’ (1985), ‘Rambo III ‘(1989) and’ Rambo IV ‘(2008). In 1996, ‘Daylight’ marks a turning point in his career, a film with a budget of 80 million dollars, which does not achieve the expected success. Thus, Sylvester Stallone lowers his cache, from $ 20 million to $ 60,000, to play a sheriff in ‘Copland (1997)’, a role that will be praised by critics.

In the decade of the 2000, Stallone chained a series of commercial failures like ‘Get Carter’, ‘Driven’ and ‘Avenging Angelo’. At 59 years old, he again takes on the role of the famous boxer ‘Rocky Balboa’ (2007), the sixth installment of the famous saga. In 2010, he wrote, directed and starred in the action film ‘The Expendables’, in which he surrounded himself with such genre movie stars as Jason Statham, Jet Li, Dolph Lundgren, Eric Roberts, Mickey Rourke, Bruce Willis and Arnold Schwarzenegger.