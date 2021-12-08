Suzuki recovers its great top sales and returns with a 5-door version

Without a doubt, one of the most iconic and successful models of Suzuki is he Jimny. The small SUV that had to leave the European market due to emissions limitations. Now however Suzuki He recovers it to create a new five-door version that, in addition, will have an electrified engine.

According to various media reports, Maruti-Suzuki, a company that manages the operations of Suzuki on the India, would have given the green light to the creation of a new Jimny. It should be said that there has already been speculation with the appearance of this five-door model in the New Delhi Auto Show 2020. And that these rumors were followed by the appearance of some spy photos in which a Jimny camouflaged last March. A series of suspicions that would be one step away from coming true.

This new Suzuki jimny, according to the sources, it will be based on the model saw fourth generation. It will be a model that will maintain a length of less than 4 meters, but it will expand the battle to offer more space inside and integrate the rear doors. And be careful, because some reports from Suzuki published in Japan speak of a possible joint sale of this model of 5 doors and of a version of three doors that would keep the extended battle.

In the mechanical section, this new Suzuki jimny will be configured with a electrified 1.5-liter K15B gasoline engine. You will be assisted by the SHVS technology by Suzuki. And all this will be managed by a manual gear shift of 5 relationships or one automatic of 4. And also by a system of all-wheel drive.

This new Jimny It would be manufactured in India, where it is currently manufactured for export to other markets. It remains to be seen whether, in the same way Jimny will return to some markets with this new version, it also makes an appearance in Europe. Considering that it will arrive with an electrified engine, the chances that it will return to the Old continent increase.