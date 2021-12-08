Study suggests targeting vitamin D supplementation to people with deficiency

They also highlighted that vitamin D “is also involved in endothelial cell function.”

Vitamin D deficiency means that you are not getting enough vitamin D to stay healthy.

A new large-scale study indicates that there is a significant inverse relationship between circulating 25-hydroxyvitamin D concentrations and all-cause mortality, but only in people with deficiency of vitamin D.

In a Mendelian randomization analysis, data from more than 380,000 participants collected in 35 studies showed that overall there is no significant relationship between concentrations of 25-hydroxyvitamin D, a clinical indicator of vitamin D status and the incidence of ischemic heart disease, stroke, or death from any cause.

However, Stephen Burgess, Ph. D. and colleagues showed that in individuals with vitamin deficiency Each 10 nmol / L increase in 25-hydroxyvitamin D concentrations reduced the risk of all-cause mortality by 31%.

The study, published in The Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology, also indicates that there was a non-significant link between 25-hydroxyvitamin D concentrations and stroke and ischemic heart disease, but again only in people with deficiency of vitamin D.

In an accompanying editorial, Dr. Guillaume Butler-Laporte and Dr. J. Brent Richards commended the researchers for their study methodology.

They added that the results “could have important consequences for public health and the clinical setting and will allow clinicians to better weigh the potential benefits and risks of supplementation, such as financial cost, for better patient care, particularly in those with a frank deficiency of vitamin D “.

“Since vitamin D deficiency is relatively common and vitamin D supplementation is safe, there is justification to evaluate the effect of vitamin D supplementation in people with deficiency in large-scale, randomized controlled trials,” they noted.

However, Dr. Butler-Laporte and Dr. Richards, of the Lady Davis Institute, Jewish General Hospital, in Montreal, Canada, also noted that the study has several limitations, including the fact that exposure in the course of the Life at lower vitamin D levels captured by Mendelian randomization may result in larger effect sizes than in routine studies.

Previous randomized controlled trials were underpowered

“There are several potential mechanisms by which the vitamin D may protect against vascular mortality, including the mechanisms that link low vitamin D levels to hyperparathyroidism and low serum calcium and phosphate concentrations, “said Burgess, MRC Biostatistics Unit, University of Cambridge, in Cambridge, UK, and their collaborators.

They also highlighted that the vitamin D “is also involved in the endothelial cell function“and affects the transcription of genes linked to cell division and apoptosis, providing” potential mechanisms involving the vitamin D in cancer “.

The researchers noted that even though epidemiological studies “consistently” have shown a link between 25-hydroxyvitamin D levels and an increased risk of cardiovascular disease, all-cause mortality and other chronic diseases, several large studies on vitamin D supplementation have reported “no results.”

Source consulted here.