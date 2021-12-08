Steven Spielberg’s Amor sin Barreras is about to premiere

December 9 hits theaters LOVE WITHOUT BARRIERS, a film adaptation of the iconic musical by Broadway from 1957 that brings to the screen the classic story of fierce rivalry and youthful love during the 1950s in the city of New York.

It is nothing more, nothing less, the love work of Oscar®-winning director Steven Spielberg, who joined forces with the best of Broadway and Hollywood to bring to life one of the most iconic stories in American popular culture of the world. twentieth century. The creative team includes the screenwriter Tony kushner, award winner Pulitzer and award Tony, who also serves as an executive producer; Tony® award winner Justin Peck, who choreographed the film’s musical numbers; and the renowned conductor of the Los Angeles Philharmonic Orchestra and GRAMMY winner Gustavo Dudamel, who directed the recording of the iconic score.

In Spielberg’s own words, a little more about the how and why of this project dreamed up by the legendary director.

AN INTIMIDATING PROJECT

“This movie is probably the most intimidating of my career. Love without barriers is possibly the best soundtrack ever written for the theater “

“It is very intimidating to take a masterpiece and make it through different eyes and sensibilities, without compromising the integrity of what is generally considered the best music ever written for the theater. But I think great stories need to be told over and over again, in part to reflect different perspectives and different moments in time at work. “

A SACRED LEGACY

“I love the original Robert Wise movie with Jerome Robbins. Wise was a close friend for many, many years, and I talked to him about the movie ad nauseam. And Walter Mirisch, who produced Love without barriers [1961], is another dear friend who told me all kinds of great stories about the making of the film “

“You have to ask yourself, over and over, for a justification for stepping on what feels like holy ground. We all did. The risk involved in this project is not lost on us, but everyone involved entered it with tremendous love and respect, bordering on reverence, for the work and obviously for its legendary creators. In any case, we also knew that we had to make a film for our time and make it with a contemporary understanding, and with the contemporary values ​​to which we subscribe ”

THE OWN WAY

“Those four people [Leonard Bernstein, Arthur Laurents, Jerome Robbins, Stephen Sondheim] They created a masterpiece for the theater that redefined Broadway musicals, it was the first of its kind, absolutely original, and no one can capture that kind of lightning in a bottle twice. We understood it, but as we worked to honor this masterpiece, to live up to its demands, we also hoped to try to find our way into the energy needed to do something so new, so fresh. “

“LOVE WITHOUT BARRIERS is deeply true about love, life and death. I wanted everyone on the creative team to feel a part of bringing the deep and beautiful truths of this story to contemporary audiences.”

DEVOTION FROM CHILDHOOD

“My mother played the piano and music was a great love for my parents. My sisters and I grew up listening to my mother’s repertoire: Schuman, Beethoven, Brahms, Chopin, and Shostakovich. I think it was his love of music, combined with my insatiable appetite to understand everything about movies and film making, that led me to start collecting movie soundtrack albums when I was young, around ten or eleven. years”

“I’m not sure who got the Love Without Barriers soundtrack album, but I know I loved it the first time I heard it. As a child I could sing each of his songs from memory, and I would sing them at dinner until the patience of everyone in my family was exhausted. The score seems to have always been part of my DNA. I didn’t know exactly how, but it always seemed inevitable to me that eventually I would find some way to work in Love without barriers “

A CURRENT CLASSIC

“The wonderful thing about this story is that no matter how much the world around us changes, the lessons and insights it offers do not change. It is a story that has captivated audiences for decades because it is not only a love story, but also a culturally significant work with a central premise, that love transcends prejudice and intolerance, which has not lost its relevance over time “

“Love without barriers means a lot to many, and I am delighted to have this opportunity to breathe new life into it and share it with a new audience.”