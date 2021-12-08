Steven Spielberg: His Movies Available in Streaming – Movies & TV

With a new movie by Steven spielberg about to hit theaters, his long-awaited version of the musical classic Love without barriers, it is timely to review the many films by one of the most acclaimed directors in Hollywood history that are available to watch right now on platforms such as HBO Max, Netflix or Amazon Prime Video:

SHARK (1975)

Where do I see it ?: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video

Steven Spielberg’s third film revolutionized the film industry, becoming such a massive box office success that it alone defined the American summer as the most lucrative season to achieve major blockbusters. The concept of the “summer movie” by which Hollywood is still largely governed was spawned by Shark.

Beyond its impact on the industry, the film starring Roy scheider, Richard Dreyfuss and Robert shaw is a masterpiece of suspense and tension in which a huge white shark stalks the waters of an American coastal community.

ET THE ALIEN (1982)

Where do I see it ?: Amazon Prime Video

TO Shark a string of blockbusters followed that made Steven Spielberg one of Hollywood’s most sought-after filmmakers. After Close Encounters of the Third Kind and Raiders of the lost ark – the first film in the series Indiana Jones – I arrive ET, a captivating sci-fi story about a boy who finds an alien stranded in his village and must help him return home.

JURASSIC PARK (1993)

Where do I see it ?: Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video

With Jurassic Park Spielberg would once again revolutionize popular cinema in a similar way as he did with Jaws, fostering advances in the quality and credibility of computer-generated special effects – combined with spectacular animatronic robots – to create the iconic dinosaurs of the film, which takes place in a Costa Rica island where a tycoon created a park using genetic engineering to bring extinct animals millions of years ago to life.

SCHINDLER’S LIST (1993)

Where do I see it ?: Netflix, HBO Max

Parallel to his popular film work, Spielberg directed a series of ambitious dramas such as The color purple or The Sun’s empire, and in 1993, just months after releasing Jurassic Park, he released one of his most acclaimed drama films, a heartbreaking portrait of the cruelty of the Holocaust and the efforts of German businessman Oskar Schindler – played by Liam Neeson – for saving Polish Jewish workers from Nazi death camps.

SAVING SOLDIER RYAN (1998)

Where do I see it ?: Netflix, HBO Max

A war drama that centers on a squad of soldiers during WWII – led by Tom Hanks – on a mission to tour France in search of a soldier who must be returned home. Saving Private Ryan made a strong impression especially with its unforgettable introductory sequence that portrays part of the assault on the Normandy beaches at the start of the Allied invasion of Nazi-occupied France, a sequence lasting almost 20 minutes. considered one of the most realistic cinematographic representations of the brutality of modern warfare.

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (2001)

Where do I see it ?: HBO Max

This misunderstood science fiction tale was a collaboration between Spielberg and another movie legend, the director Stanley kubrick. Kubrick originally planned to direct the story of an intelligent child-shaped android – played by Haley joel osment – who tries to become a real boy like futuristic Pinocchio, but the legendary director of A clockwork orange and The glow He passed away before filming could begin, so Spielberg took the reins of the project trying to emulate and honor the style of his late colleague.

THE WAR OF THE WORLDS (2005)

Where do I see it ?: Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video

Tom cruise – who had previously worked with Spielberg on the excellent Minority Report – and Dakota Fanning star in this adaptation of the science fiction literary classic of HG Wells about an alien invasion of Earth, which Spielberg portrays from the perspective of a United States still traumatized by the attacks of September 11, 2001, and the self-destructive desire for revenge that consumed the American nation as a consequence.

Other Steven Spielberg movies available to stream:

The color purple (1985), available on HBO Max

The Sun’s empire (1987), available on HBO Max and Amazon Prime Video

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997), available on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video

Minority Report (2002), available on HBO Max and Amazon Prime Video

Catch Me If You Can (2003), available on Netflix, HBO Max and Amazon Prime Video

The terminal (2004), available on HBO Max

The Adventures of Tintin: Secret of the Unicorn (2011), available on HBO Max

Ready Player One (2018), available on HBO Max