Steven Spielberg exclusive INTERVIEW west side story “One of my strongest skills is listening” rachel zegler love without barriers | SHOWS

This December 9, the movie 'West Side Story' (Love without barriers), a film adaptation of the renowned Broadway musical, directed by none other than Oscar winner Steven Spielberg, hits theaters.

More information: Steven Spielberg decided not to subtitle Spanish in “West Side Story” out of “respect”

‘Love without barriers’ tells the classic story of rivalries and youthful love in 1957 New York City, in a context in which Puerto Rican immigrants sought a better future in the land of Uncle Sam.

Regarding the launch of this new film, Trome had the opportunity to talk for a few minutes with the famous Hollywood director, creator of box office hits such as ‘ET’, ‘Jaws’ and ‘Jurassic Park’. In addition, we were able to chat with the protagonist Rachel Zegler, ‘Maria’ in the film, to tell us unpublished details of the filming.

LOOK AT THE VIDEO:

In an interview via Zoom from the United States, Steven Spielberg reveals the emotional story behind the making of this film and how his father, who passed away at 103, was his inspiration to bring it forward.

“The movie was dedicated to my father because he was a huge West Side Story fan. He always visited all my sets, but he was 101 when I was shooting this movie and he couldn’t come to New York to see it. So I was on an iPad on FaceTime watching part of the production and I was always saying, ‘When can I watch it?’ Sadly, she passed away before I had a chance to see her. He was a lifelong fan of music, lyrics and all original production, ”says the famed director.

Steven Spierlbeg talks to Trome about the launch of West Side Story (Photo: Disney)

‘THERE IS NO SECRET FORMULA TO MAKE A SUCCESSFUL FILM’

Spielberg also reveals that there is no secret formula to make a successful film, despite the fact that he is considered the ‘King Midas’ of the film industry and is endorsed by the four Oscars he has won throughout his career.

“There is no secret ingredient to making a movie. Each story that I have told arose in a different part of my life, it represents who I was in that year and I believe that we all change as we age, hoping to evolve with more wisdom, more tolerance and more understanding of humanity. Sometimes we don’t evolve that way, but the fact is, there isn’t a trick I have in my rules manual. I don’t even have a rules manual ”, he points out.

Steven Spielberg and Rachel Zegler at the West Side Story premiere in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images for 20th Century Studios)

Before ending the brief interview, Spielberg confesses that teamwork has been one of his golden rules to carry out incredible projects like the ones he is used to doing.

“I think one of my strongest skills is listening and that is why I am a good collaborator, because I listen to people who have a lot to offer me so that the project we are working on is the best possible,” he concluded.

Rachel Zegler is Maria in ‘WEST SIDE STORY. (Photo: Disney)

THE PROTAGONIST SPEAKS

On the other hand, Rachel Zegler, the young protagonist of 20 years, tells how she faced the challenge of recording scenes in Spanish, in this film that is emerging as one of the favorites in the awards season.

“I don’t speak Spanish fluently, when I was a child, my grandmother and my mother spoke at home, but now they don’t (…) The language was an important part of my upbringing, but also the conversations that arose when making this film, with the adaptation of the tape and the conversations that happened with our dialect coaches and all these people who are concerned with linguistic precision, ”he said. b

WEST SIDE STORY premieres this December 9

