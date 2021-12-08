Sony shows a prototype of its 8K virtual reality glasses

Image : Sony

Today, Sony has held an online event called Sony Technology Day, in which he wanted to show the different technologies that the company is currently developing, and during the presentation he showed the world his new prototype for 8K virtual reality glasses.

Your prototype carries two small 4K displays, which creates an 8K viewing experience. These are not the first 8K glasses on the market and the image above does not even show a final commercial product. With this prototype, Sony is looking to integrate a low latency technology that allows a realistic, natural and comfortable virtual reality experience. If the end product is capable of doing what Sony claims, it could help encourage more people to enjoy virtual reality.

Image : Sony

“Our goal is to achieve smaller, lighter and higher resolution virtual reality headsets, as well as creating spaces for people to interact over the network,” said Sony engineer Kei Kimura. “Ultimately, we would like to create an amazing sense of immersion for collaboration and remote sharing.”

One reason that today’s virtual reality can be uncomfortable for some users is because it is possible to see the pixels. However, Sony says that by increasing the number of dots on OLED microscreens, it is possible to show more details and avoid this pixelization. By reducing latency through sensor data, users will also be able to watch freely without getting dizzy. All of this allows users to take a closer look at objects in the virtual world, creating a realistic live experience.

Here’s how Sony describes this technology:

This is a virtual reality screen that projects a high definition 3D space and achieves high resolution 4K with one eye and 8K with both eyes. This high image quality is achieved through multiple pixels and miniaturization, using complex processing and advanced technology that we have cultivated through the development and manufacture of CMOS image sensors and OLED microscreens. Processing time is reduced by reducing the amount of latency throughout the system thanks to the integration of data from multiple sensors. The person watching in virtual reality can experience high definition images in real time according to the movement of their head.

As someone who has had good experiences in virtual reality, but many others not so good, any effort that makes this experience more natural and dizzy as little as possible will be well received.