Sometimes it is better to take a break. – Update Mexico

The shortest distance between two points is a straight line. By comparison, real life rarely meets that definition. And sometimes, it’s better to take a break.

The Holiday, or Rest, is a tape written and directed by Nancy Meyers. It premiered 15 years ago, on December 8, 2006. It is a production with the language of independent cinema, more with a more than decent budget and probably its largest monetary investment was in the cast: Cameron Diaz, Kate Winslet, Jude Law, Jack Black and the great Eli Wallach are some of the actors who participate in the plot.

Amanda (Diaz) is a successful producer of trailers – or movie trailers – in Hollywood (yes, it’s a real job). Tired of stress and having broken up with her partner, she decides that she must take a two-week break on the eve of Christmas.

An ocean of difference, in Surrey, England, Iris is a social columnist who finds herself trapped in a one-way love affair. When she finds out that Jasper, her love – who manipulates her at will – is about to marry, she falls into despair. Fortunately, he timely receives an email from a stranger (Amanda), who asks him to exchange houses for two weeks, thanks to a plan in which Iris has signed up. Determined – very partially – to fall out of love, Iris agrees to travel to the United States.

After the exchange is made, Iris meets Miles (Black), who is a composer of film scores and a collaborator with Amanda’s ex. In England, Amanda meets Graham (Law), Iris’s brother. Then, the four of them will discover that life is not a straight line nor does it take rest.

Soon after, Iris meets Arthur (Wallach), a renowned retired screenwriter. Living with each other will help them rediscover their love for life and for themselves.

Rest it works on several levels. The stories, with hints of light comedy, are perfectly compatible with the experiences of any person. Toxic loves, complicated relationships and the feeling of not being able to reach lower – with the intrinsic need to get ahead – are approached in a light, humorous way. The experiences are distributed among the characters; each one of them, or all of them, are reflections with which the audience identifies.

The direction is straightforward, enhancing Iris and Amanda’s radical life changes and environments, as well as their emotions. Reflects different moods and emotional aspiration. Very helpful is the impressive musical score by a great filmmaker, Hans Zimmer, who spreads a lot of creativity and a masterful handling of the instruments. The musical themes are varied and eye-catching, they are proactive while demonstrating how important music is in a movie.

Interesting cameos are made by Dustin Hoffman, Lindsay Lohan and James Franco, in addition to appearances by John Krasinski and Kathryn Hahn. The favorite villain, Rufus Sewell, plays Jasper.

As additional information, at the time of filming, Eli Wallach was 90 years old (and continued working until he was 94). The actor known for western movies, such as The seven magnificents (The Magnificent Seven, 1960) or the good, the bad and the ugly (The Good, the Bad and the Ugly, 1966) (of which we will speak in a few days) passed away at 98 in June 2014. Some of the great moments of this film are thanks to the performance of Wallach.

Rest It is a romantic comedy set around Christmas time and it works, it delivers what it proposes, leaving a good feeling at the end.