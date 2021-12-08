Simon Cowell’s prank on Sofía Vergara – People – Culture

A distressing moment lived Sofía Vergara in one of the most recent broadcasts of America’s Got Talent, reality in which he participates as a jury.

During one of the episodes, Simon Cowell, also a reality jury, organized a heavy joke against the Modern Family star, in a trick in which she made him believe she had hit him with an arrow.

Cowell invited Ryan Stock and Amberlynn, contestants from season 11 of the reality show who have been known for doing risky acts that included weapons, fire, knives, among other elements.

To start, the contestants invited Simon Cowell and Sofía Vergara to take part in one of their tricks, which this time involved a crossbow and a balloon.

Once on stage, Cowell was to stand under the balloon and Vergara, blindfolded and a few feet away, was to fire the crossbow aimed at the balloon.

As the Colombian prepared to shoot, the makers of the joke and the program team removed the arrow from the crossbow and placed a false on Simon Cowell’s chest to pretend that the actress had injured.

Vergara was then asked to fire and the team began to scream in horror. When the Colombian took off the blindfold, she found Cowell on the floor, injured by the crossbow arrow.

The images showed the actress anguished and panicked by the state of her partner, while shouting “what’s going on?”.

The other members of the America’s Got Talent team asked for a doctor for Cowell, while he asked Vergara to come closer.

At that moment, Cowell sat up and said with a laugh, “catch you”, Revealing to the Colombian that she had been part of a heavy joke.

With a nervous laugh, Vergara warned Cowell that there will be revenge.

In fact, the actress joked about the fact on her Twitter account and wrote: “Simon Cowell sleeps with one eye open … Revenge is coming!”

The Colombian was a victim of his words, because before the joke, he had assured that what he liked the most about being a jury in the program were the participants who did dangerous challenges.

“Those in which you have to hold your breath because you don’t know what’s going to happen, if someone is going to fall, if someone is going to burn or someone is going to be shot“Replied the Modern Family actress.

