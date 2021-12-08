shouts a member of Morena in Tamaulipas

Gastón Arriaga Lacorte, militant of Morena in Tamaulipas, showed his support for the Gulf Cartel in a video, where he is seen shouting “And up with the Gulf Cartel, you bastards!”, with background music.

#AzucenaxMilenio | A video was released showing the leader of #Brunette in Tamaulipas, Gastón Arriaga Lacorte, celebrating the power of the Gulf Cartel in the state pic.twitter.com/LIf2pzIecZ – Azucena Uresti (@azucenau) December 8, 2021

According to local media, Arriaga Lacorte was elected electoral delegate of District 7 of Morena on October 13, 2019.

In 2018, The function cited it as Director of Neighborhood Councils of Ciudad Madero and one of his last positions, according to Today Tamaulipas, it would have been like Secretary of the Advisory Council.

Gastón Arriaga is close to the local deputies of Morena Nancy Ruiz Martinez and Nayeli lara monroy, both congratulated him with images on their respective Facebook pages. The latter called him “friend and great ally of the 4T”.

The only position that another party member has made about the video was that of the mayor of Ciudad Madero, Adrián Oseguera Kernion, who denied that Arriaga Lacorte is a municipal official and indicated that since 2019 he works in the State Committee.

“Everyone is responsible for their actions and his drunkenness”, He assured before the media.

The mayor assured that Gastón Arriaga is his friend, but that he will not be responsible for his actions, but that he himself will have to give an explanation about the video.

In addition, he reported that the material was recorded at the beginning of 2020, “Before the pandemic started.”

This medium sought out the National Executive Committee of Morena, through its communication area, to find out their position on the video or on Gastón Arriaga Delacorte, but so far they have not received a response.