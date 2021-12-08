Short history of vaccines and the medical revolution

Few people know, or stop to think, what life was like before the invention of vaccines, antibiotics, and other medical advances. Just to name one example: before the 20th century, it was not uncommon to see women who had to give birth to seven or eight children to see just one or two reach adulthood.

If vaccines and antibiotics did not fulfill their function, which is to cure and save lives, the human population would not have been able to grow from 1.5 billion to almost 8 billion inhabitants in the last 120 years. How many children have been saved from polio thanks to the vaccine? Smallpox? The measles? How many would have died or acquired diseases and sequelae for life if they had not been vaccinated? These are questions to be asked by anti-vaccines.

Beginning in the second half of the 19th century, humanity witnessed a colossal revolution in medicine that has defeated the most serious pathologies, those that had held the world in check since ancient times, opening an immense door for reduction of the slaughter.

Bacteria were discovered in 1861, just 160 years ago, when Luis Pasteur was conducting experiments on fermentation, and accidentally revealed the existence of these microscopic living beings, which cause a large number of diseases.

From then on, bacteriology would gain strength, which would soon make formidable advances for the benefit of humanity.

Before that, the possibility of dying from a mild infection, flu or other illness was higher than growing old. Before the s. XX It was not uncommon to see women who had to give birth to seven or eight children to see only one or two reach adulthood.

A special section deserves the history of tuberculosis, the most deadly and irreducible disease of all time. Hippocrates already speaks of phitysis, which later leads to consumption, “the most frequent disease of the time.” Galen defines it as “ulceration of the lungs, chest or throat, accompanied by cough, fever, and wasting of the body by pus.” During the 17th and 18th centuries, 25 out of every 100 adults died from the white plague. Read it right: one in four people died of tuberculosis.

On March 24, 1882, news went around the world: Robert Koch announced that he had discovered the bacterium that causes tuberculosis, the Koch bacillus or Mycobacterium tuberculosis. In 1890, Koch himself discovered tuberculin, an important advance in the diagnosis of the disease.

In 1921, Albert Calmette and Camille Guérin, with incredible patience and dedication, from a strain that they sub-cultivated every three weeks for thirteen years and 231 passes, obtained the BCG or vaccine against tuberculosis.

In January 1944, the third milestone in the combat of the millennial disease took place: the microbiologist Selman Abraham Waksman isolates streptomycin, an antibiotic that is very effective in fighting tuberculosis. Waksman, in addition, is the one who coined the word antibiotic.

In 1981 the unimaginable happened: a new and terrible disease appeared, AIDS, whose main characteristic is to weaken the immune system of those infected. This provides the ideal condition for the re-emergence of infectious diseases that had a strong probability of eradication, including tuberculosis. This makes Mycobacterium tuberculosis survive once again, in addition to complicating its treatment.

From the second half of the 19th century, the era of vaccinations began. In less than 120 years, 24 vaccines appear, one every five years on average. Defenses against anthrax, rabies, tetanus, diphtheria, and plague were developed between 1879 and 1899. In the first half of the 20th century, the whooping cough, tuberculosis, yellow fever, typhus and flu vaccines were created. In the second half, that of polio, Japanese encephalitis, oral for polio, measles, mumps, rubella, chickenpox, pneumonia, meningitis, hepatitis B, haemophilus influenzae, hepatitis A and Lyme disease.

But a few years before Pasteur’s discovery, as early as 1796 Edward Jenner carried out his famous experiment with “cowpox” lymph, in a fascinating story that has its roots in ancient China and India, 2,500 years ago. It should be noted that the word vaccine is derived from cow, as this ruminant has a central role in those original experiments.

In the 1940s, Fleming isolated the key substance of bacterial inhibition and named it penicillin, which proved successful in treating ancient ailments, such as syphilis and other sexually transmitted diseases, as well as pneumonia, diphtheria , relapsing fever and many other syndromes of bacterial origin, thus initiating the era of antibiotics.

Also noteworthy is the creation of hospitals, anesthesia, hygiene in childbirth, X-rays, public information, prophylaxis, pharmacopoeia, specializations, new surgery and trauma techniques, psychoanalysis, sophisticated equipment and tools for diagnosis and treatment, vitamins, DNA unraveling, preventive medicine, anti-epidemiological fight, stem cell techniques and many other advances in the health area.

All these factors, each vaccine, each antibiotic and each medical technology, have contributed to avoiding premature deaths in the past, the present and will continue to avoid it in the future.

Different brands of vaccines have already been applied to hundreds of millions of people around the world, read well, hundreds of millions, to defend against COVID-19, and no significant percentages of side effects or subsequent infections have been reported.

Whatever the anti-vaccines say, being able to protect yourself and your family is a success. Not doing so is taking an unnecessary risk. Get vaccinated and in doing so pay tribute to that army of scientists who dedicated their lives to providing a better quality of life for humanity and increasing life expectancy for human beings.

Getting vaccinated is like buying life insurance… and it’s free.

